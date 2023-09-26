[Picture] Cheteshwar Pujara reunites with Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma on way to Rajkot

Cheteshwar Pujara reunited with India teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in a flight on the way to Rajkot ahead of the India vs Australia third ODI on Wednesday, September 27.

For the uninitiated, Pujara (enroute to his hometown Rajkot) returned to Mumbai after his stint with Sussex in the County Championship Division Two.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah also joined him in Mumbai before joining the team in Rajkot. While Rohit was rested for the first two ODIs, Bumrah missed the second ODI in Indore due to personal reasons.

Pujara's latest Instagram story shared on Tuesday, September 26:

Jasprit Bumrah (left), Cheteshwar Pujara (middle), and Rohit Sharma (right) on a Rajkot-bound Indigo flight from Mumbai.

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said:

“Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot.”

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara recently shared that he is confident of making his comeback in Team India’s test side after being dropped for the two-Test series in the West Indies. He recently told Sussex on their YouTube channel:

“I am still in the scheme of things (for India), so I hope that the moment I start scoring runs in first-class games, I’ll be back into the team, but I’ll just try and be in the present, try and take one game at a time.”

Team India will next play a two-Test series against South Africa away from home. The opening game will be a boxing day Test in Centurion. The second game will then take place in Cape Town from January 3-7.

“Proud of grit and character shown by this group” – Cheteshwar Pujara sums up county season with Sussex

Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara recently shared a social media post to express gratitude for another breakthrough year with the county side. The 35-year-old, however, was disappointed after being suspended for one match due to repeated breaches of player discipline in his team. He wrote in an Instagram post:

“Gutted to leave this way but looking back at the county season with cherished moments and unforgettable memories. Proud of the grit and character shown by this group. Wishing @sussexccc all the best for the remaining two games.”

After missing out on the game against Derbyshire, Pujara skipped the final league stage game against Gloucestershire which starts on September 26.

With the bat, he amassed 649 runs in eight matches at an average of 54.08, including three tons and two half-centuries.