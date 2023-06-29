[Picture] David Warner snapped doing crosswords in Lord's balcony during 2nd Ashes Test

Australian opener David Warner spent quality time off the field during Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Thursday, June 29.

In a picture shared by ABC Sport on Twitter, the senior batter was seen doing crosswords during the first session before Australia were bundled out for 416 in 100.4 overs in their first innings. The 36-year-old wore a matching sunglass with his kit.

Check out the picture below:

ABC SPORT @abcsport



"What, the bowling strategy?"



"No, 12-across."



David Warner is doing crosswords in the pavilion.



📸 - Fox Cricket



Listen live:



#Ashes "And Warner just can't figure this out""What, the bowling strategy?""No, 12-across."David Warner is doing crosswords in the pavilion.📸 - Fox CricketListen live: ab.co/3ZNQin6 "And Warner just can't figure this out""What, the bowling strategy?""No, 12-across."David Warner is doing crosswords in the pavilion. 😂📸 - Fox CricketListen live: ab.co/3ZNQin6#Ashes https://t.co/WIkq4eOpt2

Warner scored 66 runs off 88 balls in the match, including one six and eight boundaries. Josh Tongue bowled the southpaw during the 30th over of Australia's first inning. His half-century came after he failed to live up to expectations in the first Ashes Test, where he scored nine and 36 runs, respectively, in the two innings. Australia, though, won the game by two wickets in a final-day thriller.

The New South Wales batter will now look to continue his good form in the second innings.

In England, Warner has so far scored just 806 runs in 16 Tests at an underwhelming average of 26.87, including eight half-centuries.

Steve Smith, Travis Head and David Warner shine as Australia score 416 in 1st innings of the 2nd Ashes Test

A clinical batting performance from Steve Smith, Travis Head and David Warner helped Australia post 416. Smith smashed 110 off 184 balls, including 15 boundaries. It was his 32nd Test ton, most amongst the Fab 4 quartet.

During his exceptional knock, the former Australian captain also shared century partnerships with Marnus Labuschagne and Head to put the visitors in the driving seat.

Meanwhile, Travis Head and Warner chipped in with 77 (73) and 66 (88), respectively. Labuschagne also contributed 47.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson picked up three wickets apiece for England, while Joe Root bagged two. James Anderson and Stuart Broad took a solitary wicket each.

At the time of writing, England were 18/0 after six overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley at the crease.

Click here to follow the second Ashes Test live score updates.

Poll : 0 votes