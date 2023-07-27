[Picture] Harbhajan Singh reacts cheekily to Gautam Gambhir’s hilarious birthday post for his wife Natasha Jain

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reacted cheekily to his former teammate Gautam Gambhir’s Instagram post dedicated to his wife Natasha Jain on Wednesday, July 26.

The cricketer shared pictures from his holiday with his wife on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. In the snapshots, the couple was seen posing in front of the picturesque blue sea, which apparently looked like Santorini in Italy. While Gambhir opted for a grey and black outfit, Natasha wore turquoise.

Gambhir hilariously captioned the post:

“Happy Birthday crazy! Me being your better half is really the only gift you’ll need.”

Reacting to the post, Harbhajan couldn’t stop his laughter. He responded:

“Caption [face with tears of joy emoji]..Well, Happy Birthday, Bhabhi Ji (Sister-in-law).”

Harbhajan Singh reacted to Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post

For the uninitiated, the Delhi-born cricketer tied the knot with Natasha in October 2011. The couple has two daughters named Aazeen (born in 2014) and Anaiza (2017).

It’s worth mentioning that Gautam Gambhir is a World Cup winner in both the ODI and T20 formats. The left-handed batter played valuable knocks of 75 and 97 in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, respectively.

The former opener represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is, scoring 10,324 runs across formats, including 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

The 41-year-old also enjoyed a successful Indian Premier League career, scoring 4,218 runs in 154 games, including 36 half-centuries. He also guided Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir hails Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Gautam Gambhir recently hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh for their heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He, however, preferred Jaiswal over Rinku in the Indian team. Speaking to News18, he said:

"In India, the issue is that we take the 2 months of IPL so seriously that whoever does well we add him to the Indian team. Jaiswal has scored a double hundred in domestic cricket both in First Class and One-Day matches.”

He continued:

"Rinku Singh's story is inspiring and he has performed well also. But do not select anyone after one season. Let Rinku score runs in the domestic season and then return to IPL and score runs again and if he is consistent, then you can think of adding him to the Indian team.”

While Jaiswal amassed 625 runs in 14 games, Rinku scored 474 runs in as many games in the T20 tournament. Jaiswal, in particular, reaped the rewards by making his Test debut in West Indies. Rinku Singh, on the other hand, has also earned a maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games, in a team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.