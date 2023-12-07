[Picture] ICC shares new logo for 2024 T20 World Cup, check out all logos since 2007

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (December 7) shared a new logo for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The new logo features bat, ball, and energy that define the modern game. The T20 word transforms into a swinging bat and dynamic ball while the striking graphic is in a zig-zag pattern to showcase lighting.

Sharing a video on Instagram to unveil the new T20 World Cup logo, the ICC captioned the post:

“Created from the three things that define T20I cricket – Bat, Ball, and Energy! A striking new look for the ICC T20 World Cup.”

The new T20 World Cup logo features pink, blue, and white colors with the names of the hosts – West Indies and USA 2024.

In a statement, the ICC said:

“The pinnacle of international T20 cricket just got a vibrant makeover with the unveiling of the new visual identity for the ICC T20 World Cup. This global cricket spectacle, renowned for its fast-paced action and electrifying moments will now be represented by a dynamic brand identity that captures the essence of the game’s relentless energy.”

Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communication, said:

“The ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups promise to deliver an electrifying and edge-of-your-seat experience to cricket fans globally, and we hope the new visual identity reflects that vision and energy. The incorporation of the distinctive patterns in the brand will provide hosts with a unique element across the event’s look and feel.”

He added:

"We have an exciting six months ahead of us building up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and fans can now register their interest to receive World Cup information and ticket news.”

Here's a look at all the logos since 2007:

Expand Tweet

All you need to know about the 2024 T20 World Cup

The highly anticipated 2024 T20 World Cup will be played from June 4-30. It will be played between four groups of five teams in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 before the knockout stage.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the tournament - Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Scotland, Namibia, and Uganda.

England will play the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan by five wickets in Melbourne.