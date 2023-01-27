Picture: Rohit Sharma shares adorable click with daughter Samaira

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is spending quality time off the field after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

In his latest social media post, the cricketer can be seen smiling as he posed with his daughter Samaira in front of some huge cartoon creatures.

Uploading the snapshot to his Instagram account, Rohit dropped a heart emoji in the caption.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit led from the front in the third ODI against New Zealand. The right-hander scored 101 off 85 balls, including six maximums and nine boundaries. He also shared a 212-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening stand. Team India scored 385/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, the visitors were bundled out for 295 as India won by 90 runs.

With the victory, Team India completed a 3-0 clean sweep against the Blackcaps to become the World No. 1 ODI team in the latest ICC rankings. Earlier, Rohit helped the Men in Blue clinch a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in IND vs AUS Tests

Rohit Sharma has been rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. He will lead Team India in the four-match Test series against Australia at home. The opening game will be played in Nagpur from February 9.

So far, the 35-year-old has amassed 408 runs in seven Tests against Australia, including three half-centuries. He will look to continue his ongoing form and help the hosts clinch their fifth series in a row against the Aussies at home.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rohit Sharma said - "I am hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays in last Two Test match against Australia in BGT". Rohit Sharma said - "I am hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays in last Two Test match against Australia in BGT".

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

