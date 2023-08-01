[Pictures] Dinesh Karthik lauds Stuart Broad for legendary career, welcomes him for commentary gig in The Hundred

Dinesh Karthik paid rich tributes to ace English pacer Stuart Broad, who retired from international cricket following the fifth Ashes Test. The game saw England winning by 49 runs to settle for a 2-2 draw in the five-match series on Monday, July 31.

Following the conclusion of the fifth Test, Karthik expressed gratitude to Broad for entertaining everyone during his illustrious career.

The wicketkeeper-batter also welcomed the English pacer for a commentary gig in the upcoming second season of The Hundred, which starts on Tuesday (August 1).

Karthik, who has been in England for Ashes and The Hundred commentary, shared a couple of photos on Twitter with the caption:

“Thank you for this, now time for this.”

DK @DineshKarthik Thank you for this, now time for this Thank you for this, now time for this pic.twitter.com/wgSediXLmu " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wgSediXLmu

Stuart Broad announced his shock retirement on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test. The 37-year-old finished his career in style with a last-ball six and wicket with the bat and ball, respectively.

“To come and pick up the last two wickets was fantastic” – Stuart Broad on a fairytale ending to his career

Stuart Broad was delighted to pick the last two wickets and wrap Australia’s tail in the fifth Test for a fairytale ending to his career. Broad also explained how he dismissed Australian opener David Warner for a record 17 times in Tests.

“To come and pick up the last two wickets was fantastic," said Broad. "You think when you announce your retirement what your last ball is going to be but to get a wicket to win an Ashes Test is amazing. I've always enjoyed bowling to left-handers, was great to bowl to two left-handers, to swing it away and bring the slips into play.”

Broad added:

“I like detail, data, and research. I need facts and data to believe in something, that was very evident when I came around the wicket to left-handers in 2015. I did a lot of research against David Warner because he was so hard to bowl at and found ways to dismiss him.”

The Nottingham-born pacer finished with 604 wickets in 167 Tests, only behind Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (690), Shane Warne (708), and Muttiah Muralitharan (800). Overall, Broad finished with 847 wickets in 344 games across all three formats.

Click here to check out the full 5th Test scorecard.