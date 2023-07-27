[Pictures] Smriti Mandhana attends 5th Ashes Test at Kia Oval ahead of The Hundred

India Women vice-captain Smriti Mandhana attended Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Kia Oval on Thursday, July 27.

Mandhana, who turned 27 last week, shared her pictures enjoying the live game from the stands with a picturesque view in the background.

In the snapshot, she was dressed in black with matching shoes to complete her look. The opening batter captioned the post:

“Ashes,” with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

For the uninitiated, Mandhana is in England for the upcoming The Hundred Women, which starts on August 1. She will play the opener for Southern Brave against Trent Rockets in Nottingham.

She was retained by the Braves after scoring 211 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 151.79 in the inaugural season. Her team reached the final but lost to Oval Invincibles by five wickets.

Mandhana was last seen in action for India against Bangladesh. She scored 106 runs in three ODIs, including a half-century. The Women in Blue settled for a 1-1 drawn series, as the third ODI ended in a draw.

The Mumbai batter had earlier scored just 52 runs in three-match T20Is series. India, though, won the series 2-1.

Besides Mandhana, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur will also take part in The Hundred Women. She was traded from Manchester Originals to Trent Rockets. Meanwhile, London Spirit have signed Richa Ghosh as a replacement for injured Georgia Redmayne.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood steady England at Tea on Day1 of 5th Ashes Test

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood steadied the ship for England at Tea on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test. That came after the hosts had lost three wickets for just 24 runs as the middle order failed to deliver.

England are 250-7 after 50 overs, with Woakes (15*) and Wood (23*) at the crease. Earlier, Harry Brook starred with the bat, scoring 85 off 91, including two sixes and 11 boundaries.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets apiece. Captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Todd Murphy settled for one apiece.

Click here to follow the 5th Ashes Test live score updates.