[Pictures] Team India begin preparations for WTC final; Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat join squad

Team India cricketers Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Jaydev Unadkat have joined the rest of the squad ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. It is scheduled to be played between India and Australia at the Oval in London, starting June 7 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared snapshots of Kohli, Pujara, and Unadkat arriving at the training.

“Arrival alert," the BCCI captioned the post.

The BCCI also shared pictures of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who traveled to the UK after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 group stage.

“Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club," the BCCI captioned.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Unadkat recently recovered from injury after being ruled out of the IPL 2023. This came after he awkwardly fell on the ground while bowling in the nets.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in sublime form ahead of the WTC final

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are in sublime form with the bat ahead of the all-important WTC final.

Pujara is coming into this contest on the back of three centuries in the County Championship Division Two. The right-handed batter has so far amassed 545 runs in eight innings at an average of 68.12.

The Saurashtra-born batter enjoys a decent record against Australia. He has scored 2033 runs in 24 Tests against Australia, including five tons and 11 half-centuries. He will now look to play another match-winning knock against Australia.

Virat Kohli recently slammed back-to-back centuries for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Delhi-born batter finished with 639 runs in 14 games at an average of 139.82 in IPL 2023.

Kohli will now look to continue his century-scoring spree as Team India aim to lift their maiden Test Championship title in their second attempt.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

