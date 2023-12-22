"Play match-winning innings" - Sanju Samson's coach reveals batter's motive during preparation for South Africa tour

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's coach, Bijumon N, revealed the batter muttering to himself - "play match-winning innings" while preparing for the South African tour.

Samson's wish finally came to fruition when he smashed a brilliant 108 off 114 deliveries in the ODI series decider in Paarl to help India win 2-1. Despite boasting an impressive 50-over record, it was only his maiden ODI century in 16 outings.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, Bijumon N talked about Samson's disappointment at missing out on the recent World Cup and the preparations to combat the South African conditions.

"He was not worrying about things that were not in his control. He only believed in the process that he was going through. We were specifically preparing for the South Africa tour in Bengaluru. We got a nice wicket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where we could replicate the South African conditions," Bijumon said.

Bijumon added:

"Sanju knew South Africa would be challenging. There would be lateral movement throughout and good bounce. The conditions would be different from what we get at the domestic level in India. So, there was that concerted effort to fine-tune certain aspects of his game to adapt to those conditions. Also, he was getting into this mental makeup to play longer innings that can take the team to wins."

Sanju Samson had a reasonably prolific Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), scoring 293 runs in eight games at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 87.98.

However, his defining knock of 128 off 139 balls against the Railways was the potential turnaround showcasing his intent to bide his time before upping the ante.

"He was prepared for all scenarios" - Bijumon N

Bijumon further stated that Sanju Samson was well-prepared to bat anywhere in the order during the ODI series against South Africa.

With a lineup full of superstar batters, the 29-year-old has often had to bat in the lower middle order. However, with several starters resting, Sanju batted at No.3 in the deciding clash and exhibited his ability to play the long innings.

"He was prepared for all scenarios. Batting at No.3 on South African pitches can be challenging, but at the same time, it is an opportunity to anchor the innings and take the team to a big score. He batted so calmly and was ready to play a few dot balls in the middle overs. In the end, he picked up the pace and helped India to a total, which looked unlikely at one point," said Bijumon.

Bijumon cautioned Samson against relaxing with such an intense battle for spots in the Indian team.

"This should be a springboard for more such knocks. I think Sanju has now turned a corner in his career, and the best years of his career are ahead of him," he added.

Sanju Samson boasts outstanding ODI numbers, with an average of over 56 and a strike rate of 99.60 in 16 games.

Following the ODI series win, India will take on the Proteas in a two-match Test series, starting in Centurion on December 26.

