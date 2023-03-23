"Played on Hardik Pandya's ego" - Dinesh Karthik on Steve Smith's tactics in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckons that Australian captain Steve Smith played on Hardik Pandya's ego to get the all-rounder out in the ODI series decider against India in Chennai on Wednesday.

He pointed out that when leg spinner Adam Zampa came to bowl the 44th over of India's run chase, Smith, with his smart field placement, challenged Pandya to go over the long on fielder. Karthik noted that the batter fell for the bait and perished while trying to clear the ropes.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the match, he explained:

"When the game was on the line, Steve Smith set a clever field, played on Hardik Pandya's ego and said, 'I’m setting you a fielder straight down at long-on, let me see if you’re going to clear it'.

"At the start of the innings, Hardik was sweeping, but when Zampa came on, even though there was no deep square leg, he chose not to sweep and backed himself to hit that six, which was exactly what Smith was hoping he would do and miss."

Pandya departed after a well-made 40 off as many balls. India needed 52 to win from 39 balls at that stage. However, it was all downhill following that particular dismissal, and the visitors won the game by 21 runs to seal the series 2-1.

"Held his nerves and marshalled his troops very well" - Zaheer Khan mighty impressed by Steve Smith's captaincy

During the same discussion, former fast bowler Zaheer Khan also lauded Steve Smith for his smart captaincy in the all-important deciding contest.

He suggested that Smith remained calm under pressure situations and made smart decisions to tilt the game in his side's favor. Here's what Zaheer said about the Aussie skipper:

"Steve Smith was really good at using his resources. He kept the pressure on, even though there was a partnership happening. He held his nerves and marshalled his troops very well."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India lose their first ever home bilateral series under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.



#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter The streak ends!India lose their first ever home bilateral series under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The streak ends! ❌India lose their first ever home bilateral series under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. #INDvAUS #CricketTwitter https://t.co/pU4R2573WG

Australia's tour of India started on a disastrous note as they suffered back-to-back losses in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. However, they successfully staged a turnaround when Smith took over the captaincy ahead of the third Test in Pat Cummins' absence.

Steve Smith and Co. secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the Indore Test and avoided defeat in the fourth and final fixture. The side showcased stellar for against the Men in Blue in the ensuing 50-over rubber, ending India's dominant winning streak at home.

