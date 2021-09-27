"Players are now done with bubbles" - Kevin Pietersen wants the Ashes tour canceled

Kevin Pietersen ridiculed the quarantine rules in Australia and stated that he would not go Down Under for the Ashes if he were part of the England side.

There are strict quarantine restrictions in place in Australia that could potentially prevent the families of the players from traveling with them. Borders are effectively sealed with restrictions on international arrivals.

Pietersen felt the players have had enough of the bio-bubble life. The former English batsman doesn’t want the tour to go ahead unless the quarantine rules are squashed.

“There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance! Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions. Players are now done with bubbles! DONE!!!!!!!” Kevin Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

The 2021 Ashes series is scheduled to commence on December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

England players face possible four months of bio-bubble life with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes

The Ashes is set to commence in the first week of December and will stretches well into January.

England’s tour to Australia is set to stretch to nearly two months with quarantine and five Test matches, which could mean a lengthy bubble-life for the players right after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Though there is time in between the Test matches, several parts of Australia are under lockdown which may restrict the players’ movements. Speculation is already ripe about some frontline players pulling out of the tour if their families are not allowed to travel with them.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has also been vocal about canceling the series if the England players are forced to stay away from their families for over four months.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Read reports today that England cricketers may not be able to have family members with them down under this winter .. Quite simply if they can’t they should call the Ashes off .. 4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable .. #Ashes Read reports today that England cricketers may not be able to have family members with them down under this winter .. Quite simply if they can’t they should call the Ashes off .. 4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable .. #Ashes

Cricket Australia is currently working with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to work out a solution for the tour to go ahead.

