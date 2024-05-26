"Playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan" - Michael Vaughan on England players leaving IPL for national duty

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the board should have allowed the players to stay in India for the IPL playoffs instead of playing in the T20I series against Pakistan. Vaughan believes the massive crowds and expectations around the IPL would have helped the England players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Despite playing key roles for their franchises during the IPL, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, and others left for the Pakistan series ahead of the playoffs.

Talking about this on the Club Praire Fire podcast, Vaughan said:

"I think you’re going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Josh Butler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan."

He added:

"I’m all for international cricket, but now and again, this tournament in particular, it’s so exposed to pressure. These players are under a huge amount of pressure from fans, owners, and social media. It’s massive. I just felt particularly those two, and Butler, probably not as much, but I still think he could have stayed here. But Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they’d have been better prepared staying here playing in the IPL, then going back to head and let’s play a game."

The first England-Pakistan T20I on May 22 was washed out due to rain, while the hosts won the second game by 23 runs at Birmingham on May 25.

Buttler top-scored for England with a 51-ball 84, while Jacks and Salt added 37 and 13, respectively.

"I understand in a way why, because the 50-over World Cup didn’t go so well" - Michael Vaughan

England v Pakistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Michael Vaughan said the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup and how the tournament went played a role in England calling back the players for the Pakistan series before the T20 World Cup.

Despite being among the favorites, England endured a dismal World Cup campaign in India last year, finishing seventh with three wins in nine games.

"I understand in a way why, because the 50 over World Cup didn’t go so well and there was a lot of swapping and changing in New Zealand, and the Ireland series leading into that 50 over World Cup in India and they got a bit of criticism for that," said Vaughan.

England are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having triumphed in Australia in 2022.

They will begin their 2024 campaign against Scotland at Barbados on June 4.

