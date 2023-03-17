"Please check his front arm"- Suryakumar Yadav indulges in a fun Instagram banter with Jaydev Unadkat ahead of 1st India vs Australia ODI

Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a fun banter on Instagram ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Both players are part of the Indian ODI squad, facing the Aussie team.

Jaydev Unadkat is making a comeback into the ODI format after almost 10 years, as he last represented the country in a 50-over game in 2013. On Thursday, Unadkat expressed his excitement for the upcoming series by sharing a couple of pictures from training sessions through his official Instagram handle.

Suryakumar tried to pull his legs by commenting on Unadkat's fielding technique in one of the pictures. He tagged Team India's fielding coach T Dilip and commented:

"@dilip.tk19 please check his front arm 🤣"

Unadkat replied saying:

"Short distance bro.. focus was on quick release.. hai na Dilip bhai? 😉

"I expect Virat Kohli to get at least one century in this series"- Wasim Jaffer previews India vs Australia ODI series

Former batter Wasim Jaffer predicted that Virat Kohli might score a century in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. He backed it by highlighting Kohli's superior form against Australia and also his magnificent overall record in the format.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer previewed the three-match ODI series and said:

"I would say there is no competition in one-day cricket for Virat Kohli. I expect Virat Kohli to get at least one century in this series and it might be a failure based on his standards if he doesn't. While I anticipate one century, but he has the potential to score even two. He also likes playing against Australia and when he has form, it continues for a long time. So, fingers crossed, we get to see his centuries."

Jaffer added:

"This is the final chance for a while for all the Indian cricketers to play together. It is also a great opportunity for the team to show they are firm favorites to win the World Cup. Hence, they will want to perform strongly before the season finishes."

The first ODI in Mumbai will commence at 1:30 PM (IST) and 8:00 AM (GMT).

