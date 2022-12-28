"Please go play for Ireland" - Fans react as Prithvi Shaw fails to find a place in India's squads for Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is

Opening batter Prithvi Shaw was once again ignored by the national selectors as he failed to find a place in the ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the two squads on Tuesday, December 27. While many expected Shaw to be a part of the side for at least one series, he was unable to make the cut this time around as well.

The right-handed batter has been consistently ignored by the selectors. His last appearance in international cricket came against Sri Lanka in July 2021. While he has performed well in domestic cricket, it seems as if he has fallen down the pecking order following the emergence of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

Several fans slammed the Indian team management for not giving Prithvi Shaw a chance to prove his worth. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Notably, Prithvi Shaw is currently plying trade in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. However, he has struggled for form so far in the tournament, scoring only 42 runs in four innings at an average of 10.50.

However, the Mumbai batter made a significant impact in the white-ball domestic competitions this year. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shaw slammed two impressive half-centuries and finished with 217 runs from seven outings.

Shaw mustered 332 runs in 10 matches in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including a century and a fifty. He was the leading run-getter for his team in the T20 competition.

Shubman Gill preferred over Prithvi Shaw in India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Prithvi Shaw could not make it to India's T20I squad as the team management went ahead with in-form opener Shubman Gill for the shortest format as well.

Gill has been rewarded for his impressive performances in ODIs and Test matches. Apart from Shaw, several other notable names were absent from India's squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Senior batter Virat Kohli is also not a part of the T20I squad, and it appears that he has been rested once again. Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both a part of the ODI team. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan failed to find a place in India's ODI squad.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

