"Please just never retire" - 15-year-old fan's heartfelt letter for Rohit Sharma after Mumbai's Ranji Trophy loss to J&K goes viral

A 15-year-old fan penned a heartfelt letter for Team India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma after the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir. The fan named Yathaarrt Chhabria termed Rohit as his idol and favorite player and urged him to 'never retire'.

After a horror Test tour of Australia, during which he managed just 31 runs from five innings, Rohit turned out for Mumbai in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy match against J&K at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. There was plenty of excitement over the star cricketer's return to domestic cricket. Rohit, however, disappointed fans, scoring three in the first innings and 28 in the second.

Putting behind the disappointment, 15-year-old Chhabria penned a letter for the Indian opener and expressed his admiration for the star cricketer. He wrote:

"To my idol, my favourite player and the greatest batsman of all time. I know I will be representing millions of others as I say this, you are the reason I watch this beautiful sport and I am so lucky to be born in an era blessed to watch your elegant batting.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent. It doesn't matter, even if you haven't played a big innings recently; I can see that you are on the right track, and you will tear teams apart in the Champions Trophy. Your 3 sixes yesterday were amazing. I had to sit and watch the match while math class but it was worth it," the fan added in the letter.

There have been some question marks over Rohit's leadership after India's 3-0 loss at home to New Zealand followed by the defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. However, Chhabria asserted that he is looking forward to Rohit leading the Indian team in the Champions Trophy.

"Haters will hate but your leadership is top notch. You are the best character on the field and you have succeeded as both, a player and captain in EVERY SINGLE FORMAT. I've followed you forever and watch every game just for you. Please just never retire, I can't imagine how I'd turn on the TV and feel if I dont see you walking out to open the innings," the fan's letter further read.

The fan concluded the letter by stating that his dream is to be a sports analyst and revealed that he has even completed an internship in association with Rajasthan Royals. The fan also asked Rohit if he could help him out in anyway.

Rohit will be under the scanner in the Champions Trophy

Under Rohit, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, things were horribly wrong for him in the second half of the year. The 37-year-old had a highest score of 23 from four innings in the home series against Bangladesh.

The right-handed batter managed only one half-century in six innings against New Zealand and had a highest score of 10 from five innings in Australia. His performance as batter and captain will be under the scanner in the ODI home series against England and the Champions Trophy.

