Plucky Pujara, lucky Shreyas Iyer lift India, but Bangladesh fight back with late wickets 

Cheteshwar Pujara (90 off 203 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (82* off 169) featured in a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket as India posted 278/6 on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

Batting first after winning the toss, India were three down for 48 before Pujara and Rishabh Pant (46 off 45) began the rescue act. Following the latter’s dismissal, Pujara and Shreyas ensured India went to stumps in a decent position, although Bangladesh did hit back with a couple of late wickets.

Pujara batted in his usually defiant fashion even as Shreyas was a lot more assertive, hitting a few sublime fours. Pujara reached a hard-fought fifty off 125 balls, cutting the first delivery of the 60th over from Taijul Islam for a boundary. He pulled the next one for another four. Shreyas also brought up a fluent half-century in style, flicking Shakib Al Hasan for a four through midwicket.

The century stand could have been broken in the 76th over when Shreyas was on 67. He charged down the track to Mehidy Hasan Miraz and slogged him. Ebadot Hossain had to take a sitter at deep mid-wicket, but put down the chance.

There was more luck for Shreyas in the 84th over of the innings. A delivery from Hossain clipped the stumps but the bail did not come off. The bail had been replaced in the same over!

Taijul finally ended the frustration for Bangladesh. He got one to spin past Pujara’s defence and cleaned him up. There was more joy for the hosts as Mehidy trapped Axar Patel lbw for 14 with the last ball of the day.

Batting first after winning the toss, India got off to a disastrous start, losing Shubman Gill (20), KL Rahul (22) and Virat Kohli (1) in the opening session of the match.

The openers began well, adding 41 for the first wicket, before Gill gifted his wicket away, attempting a needless paddle off Taijul. All he managed was a top edge. The first slip had enough time to move to leg slip and complete a simple catch.

Stand-in skipper Rahul again dragged one back onto his stumps. He casually hung his bat out at a wide delivery outside off from Khaled Ahmed and ended up guiding the ball towards the stumps off the thick inside edge.

Kohli was then undone from some sharp turn by Taijul. The Bangladesh left-arm spinner beat the Indian batter’s flick and caught him plumb in front of the stumps. Kohli’s dismissal left India in massive trouble at 48/3.

Pujara and Pant then added 64 for the fourth wicket to lend some solidity to the visitors’ innings. The latter batted in his typically aggressive fashion, smacking Taijul for four and six off consecutive deliveries to kick-off the 24th over. A few more boundaries followed as India went to lunch at 85/3.

Pujara had a life at the start of the second session as keeper Nurul Hasan dropped a low catch off Hossain's bowling. Pant continued to attack, but was dismissed for 46 off 45 balls by Mehidy. Immediately after striking a six, he tried to steer a ball behind point. However, he was cramped for room and ended up bottom-edging the delivery back onto the stumps.

Pujara and Shreyas did a great rescue act, but Bangladesh would be reasonably pleased at stumps on Day 1, having claimed two late wickets.

