PM Modi likely to spin the coin toss for IND vs AUS 4th Test in Ahmedabad: Reports

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly likely to spin the coin toss for the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9.

Quoting WION as the source, a Twitter user wrote:

"PM Narendra Modi is likely to spin the coin tomorrow at the toss of the 4th Test."

Modi will also accompany his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Day 1 of the upcoming Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Albanese is already on an official visit to India from March 8-11.

The duo will head to the stadium ahead of the toss. The two leaders will then meet and greet the players of both national teams. The development comes on the occasion of 75 years of bilateral relationship between the two nations. The two countries will celebrate friendship through cricket.

This will be Modi’s first attendance at Motera since the stadium was named after him. The venue has a seating capacity of over 1 lakh and is expected to be filled with a large number of spectators.

How can Team India qualify for the World Test Championship final?

Team India must win the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

If the hosts lose or draw the Ahmedabad Test, then they would have to depend on Sri Lanka. The Islanders will play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, which starts on March 9.

For the uninitiated, Team India are currently placed second in the latest WTC points table with a win percentage of 60.29. (10 wins in 17 games, two draws). Meanwhile, Australia have already qualified for the WTC final, scheduled to be played in the UK later this year.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are placed third with a 53.33 percentage to stay in contention for a WTC final berth.

As far as the India vs Australia series is concerned, the hosts will also look to complete their fifth consecutive Test series win against the Aussies at home. Rohit Sharma and Co. currently lead the four-Test series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith will look to draw the series 2-2 after guiding the visitors to a nine-wicket win against India in the third Test held in Indore.

