Police confront Australia, England players after all-night Ashes celebration

Australian and England cricketers reportedly had their all-night party to celebrate the end of the Ashes shut down by police.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Tasmanian police were heard telling Australian stars Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and Alex Carey and England captain Joe Root to leave at the mark of dawn. They were partying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

"You're too loud and have obviously been asked to pack up," a female officer told the group, who were sitting around a table and drinking beer. "We have been asked to come. It's time for bed," she added.

Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey were still wearing their cricket whites eight hours after the home side sealed the Ashes 4-0. Among others, England fast bowler James Anderson was also spotted wearing a green hoodie.

As reported in The Herald, Tasmania Police said they were called after a complaint regarding 'intoxicated' individuals.

"Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area," the statement read.

"The guests were spoken to by police, just after 6:00am, and left the area when asked. No further action will be taken by police," it added.

The cricketers were seen obeying the police officers and leaving the rooftop as soon as the police arrived.

Australia stars celebrate Ashes win with England's Barmy Army

After an emphatic 146-run victory in Hobart, Australian cricketers joined the Barmy Army for a singalong in a local bar to celebrate their 4-0 Ashes series victory.

In a video shared by Steve Smith, the Barmy Army was heard singing England's national anthem. One of the host players then joined them in a rendition of Sweet Caroline. Aussie captain Pat Cummins, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey were spotted in the videos.

