Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final against Australia, Sneh Rana added to Indian squad as replacement

Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against Australia, which will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

The 23-year-old suffered an upper respiratory tract infection ahead of the knockout clash. Vastrakar played in all four of India’s Women’s group game, claiming two wickets at an average of 44.5.

A right-arm medium pacer, who can also chip in with the bat, Vastrakar has played 47 T20Is, claiming 30 wickets at an average of 24.46.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana as a replacement for Vastrakar following a request from the BCCI.

29-year-old Rana has featured in 24 T20Is in which she has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 20.37 and an economy rate of 6.11.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen - Pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection!



The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 has approved



Meanwhile, there are concerns over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness as well ahead of the semi-final. According to media reports, Harmanpreet and pacer Vastrakar fell ill ahead of the big game and had to be hospitalized. They were discharged on Wednesday evening.

Australia get Alyssa Healy boost ahead of semi-final against India

While India have suffered a major setback with pace bowler Vastrakar being ruled out, there was good news for Australia ahead of the semi-final as keeper-batter Alyssa Healy was declared fit.

In-form Healy missed Australia’s final group match against South Africa due to a quad injury. However, team skipper Meg Lanning confirmed on the eve of the knockout clash that all their players will be available for the match against India. Lanning said at a press conference:

"We've got a full squad. Alyssa Healy is fit and available, which is great for us. She's had a great tournament so far and is going to play an important role. So that's nice, but it does make it pretty difficult to get it down to XI".

Sharing her views on the semi-final against India, an opponent they have faced often in recent times, the Aussie leader added:

"I feel like anything can happen. And we understand that pretty well. But we're as planned as we can be in terms of their individuals and their sort of team style of play. But you can't predict what's going to happen. So, we need to be able to adapt and sort of play what's in front of us. I think that's really important in coming with all the plans that you want.”

Australia have a 22-7 head-to-head record against India. They beat the Women in Blue by 85 runs when the sides clashed in the 2020 T20 World Cup final at the MCG.

