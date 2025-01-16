"Pookie is the new masculine" - Yuzvendra Chahal poses with a cute soft toy bag

Veteran Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently posed for a picture with a cute soft toy bag. He shared the picture of him carrying a lime green colored frog bag filled with chocolates on his official Instagram account on Thursday, January 16.

The 34-year-old's fans gave the picture a big thumbs up, flooding it with likes and comments. At the time of writing, Chahal's post has garnered over 4 lakh likes on the social media platform.

He captioned the post:

"Pookie is the new masculine 😝 🎀."

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal failed to find a spot in Haryana's squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 knockouts. He was among their top performers in their title win last season, bagging 18 scalps across eight outings.

The veteran bowler was last seen in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He was Haryana's second-highest wicket-taker in the season, finishing with 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.76.

"Have caused immense pain to me and my family" - Yuzvendra Chahal on speculations about his married life

Speculations are rife that Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma's marriage has hit rock bottoms. The rumors began after fans noticed that the two had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Amid the scrutiny over his personal life, Chahal shared a note on his Instagram story earlier this month. He emphasized that the conjecture has hurt him and his family immensely.

Chahal wrote:

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, 1 am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy. Love all."

On the cricket front, though, Yuzvendra Chahal became the most expensive spinner in IPL history. He was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

