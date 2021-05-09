“Pressure of expectation is getting to him” - Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill’s batting woes

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the pressure of growing expectations following a successful Test debut in Australia may be weighing Shubman Gill down.

Shubman Gill was among the many newcomers in the Indian team who impressed in the Test series Down Under. In three Tests, the youngster managed to accumulate 291 runs at an average of 51.80 with two fifties. His best of 91 came in the historic Test triumph at the Gabba.

However, Shubman Gill struggled for fluency in the home series against England. The 21-year-old managed only 119 runs in four Tests at an average of 19.83 with a best of 50.

Deciphering Shubman Gill’s struggles, Gavaskar told Star Sports that things have changed for the youngster after the success in Australia and he needs to adapt accordingly. According to Gavaskar:

“I think what I feel about Shubman Gill is that suddenly, the pressure of expectation is getting to him. Before this, it was different. He was just a young promising newcomer, but now with the performances in Australia, the expectation is that he is going to score, and maybe that pressure of expectation is weighing him down."

Gavaskar, arguably the greatest Test opener to have played for India, advised Shubman to stick to his natural game. The former cricketer added:

"He just needs to relax. He is just a 21-year-old kid. There will be failures and he has to learn from those failures. He's just got to open and play freely, without worrying about expectations. The runs will come if he plays his natural game. Trying to play across the line and trying to score off every delivery because of the pressure of expectation, he's actually getting himself out."

Shubman Gill had a torrid time in IPL 2021

After a poor Test series against England, Shubman Gill’s woes with the bat continued in IPL 2021 as well. Opening the innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he failed to provide the franchise with the desired quick starts at the top of the order.

He played seven matches for KKR in IPL 2021, but only managed 132 runs at a strike rate of 117.85 with a best of 43. Last season, Shubman Gill managed to notch up 440 runs in 14 games. However, he remained under the scanner over his poor strike rate of 117.96.

Shubman Gill has been chosen in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series in England.