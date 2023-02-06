India succumbed to a 44-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the first warm-up game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday, February 6.

Chasing 130 for victory, the Women in Blue were bowled out for a mere 85 runs in 15 overs. Only three batters managed to reach double figures. Deepti Sharma was the highest run-scorer for the side, chipping in with an unbeaten 19 off 22 balls. The second-highest was the extras (18) conceded by the Australian bowlers.

This was India's second defeat on the trot after losing the tri-series final against South Africa a couple of days back.

Fans on social media were not pleased with India's performance and summed up that the same story comes back before every World Cup. A few also reckoned that the Women in Blue have no chance of winning the title.

Here are some of the reactions:

Darcie Brown's four-wicket haul derails India in the first warm-up game

Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, the Aussies had the worst start possible. Shikha Pandey was spectacular with the new ball as the Women in Blue reduced their opponents to 10/3 in four overs.

Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner then steadied the ship with a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket but once Pooja Vastrakar broke the partnership, Australia lost a few wickets on the trot. Georgia Wareham (32* off 17) and Jess Jonassen (22* off 14) provided a late resurgence to take the total to 129/8.

In response, India never looked in line to chase down the target. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana failed to open their accounts as the Women in Blue were reduced to 22/4 in 3.3 overs.

Deepti (19* off 22) was the lone warrior with the bat, while Darcie Brown and Gardner ran down the Indian batting order with four and two wickets, respectively.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will lock horns with Bangladesh in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday, February 8.

