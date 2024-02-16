"Pretty shocking for an international cricketer" - Mark Wood accepts he did not know India received a five-run penalty during 2nd Test

England speedster Mark Wood accepted that he was unaware that India had been penalized five runs and the visitors would begin their first innings at 5/0 on Day 2 in Rajkot Test.

Umpire Joel Wilson penalized the hosts five runs when initially Ravindra Jadeja and then Ravichandran Ashwin ran down the danger area on the pitch. Wood claimed that he was fielding in the deep, far from the action and so had no clue about what had happened in the middle.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of play on Day 2, here's what Mark Wood had to say about the penalty:

"I was not aware, I was at deep square on the boundary. When the umpire (signaled), I was like 'What is going on here?' I honestly didn't know the rule which is pretty shocking for an international cricketer, but I just assumed that when all the lads were looking at each other and giggling, that something had happened."

Wood was the pick of the England bowlers with four wickets as the visitors restricted India to 445. Rehan Ahmed picked up a couple of wickets, while Tom Hartley, James Anderson and Joe Root took a wicket each.

I get warned plenty of times for running on the wicket: Mark Wood

Mark Wood's run-up generates such a strong momentum that he sometimes tumbles onto the floor in his follow-through. He claimed that he too has sometimes ran onto the danger area and has received warnings.

On this, Wood stated:

"Jonny (Bairstow) was very adamant about looking after the wicket, he wanted everyone to be off it. I get warned plenty of times for running on the wicket when I bowl, so it's nice to get one back off the batters."

On the back of a sensational hundred from Ben Duckett (133* off 118), England ended Day 2 on 207/2 off just 35 overs. Their 'Bazball' ideology has caught India off-guard on what seems to be a great batting pitch.

