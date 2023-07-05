"Pretty Sure, He"ll do Harakiri"- Fans react after Sanju Samson makes a comeback into Indian T20I squad for West Indies tour 

Flamboyant Kerala batter Sanju Samson has managed to make a comeback into the Indian T20I side after missing a couple of series. The selectors named him in the 15-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, which commences on August 3.

Samson last played for India in the shortest format early this year against Sri Lanka in January. But an unfortunate injury ruled him out of the series through midway. He then missed the New Zealand series also later that month.

The Rajasthan Royals captain is back in the mix now after a decent IPL campaign. He is also part of the Indian ODI squad for the three-match series against the Caribbean side.

The selectors also infused young blood by adding Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma into the squad for the first time. Fan favorite, Rinku Singh unfortunately could not find a place in the side.

15-man squad Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Sanju Samson has played 17 T20I matches so far and scored 301 runs at an average of 20.06, including a solitary half-century. His numbers clearly show that he is yet to justify his talent with performances in the format. Due to the same, his selection in the squad has evoked mixed reactions from the fans on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Noir @SachStoic #SanjuSamson @imAagarkar #INDvsWI Hope Sanju Samson will be given opportunities to play and more importantly should be given a long rope. Can do wonders with assurance of not being dropped by playing his natural game. Great first assignment #AjitAgarkar Hope Sanju Samson will be given opportunities to play and more importantly should be given a long rope. Can do wonders with assurance of not being dropped by playing his natural game. Great first assignment #AjitAgarkar . #SanjuSamson @imAagarkar #INDvsWI https://t.co/0CJDaCdLtR

Mohit @ImCricMohit Sanju Samson is part of ODI & T20I team in the West Indies tour.



Sanju is back! Good Opportunity to Prove Himself. Sanju Samson is part of ODI & T20I team in the West Indies tour.Sanju is back! Good Opportunity to Prove Himself. https://t.co/zzcYkMqxt4

A_Verma 🔗 @A_Verma05187 #KL



If he fails now, than, I'm afraid he'll be sidelined. I think this is the golden opportunity for #SanjuSamson in both T20Is & ODIs ( #Pant #Iyer all r unavailable). He can't afford to fail now. He has to score heavily in every match he plays.If he fails now, than, I'm afraid he'll be sidelined. I think this is the golden opportunity for #SanjuSamson in both T20Is & ODIs (#Pant #KL #Iyer all r unavailable). He can't afford to fail now. He has to score heavily in every match he plays. If he fails now, than, I'm afraid he'll be sidelined.

Shubham Trakin @shubhamtrakin



Sanju is back!



#WIvIND #sanjusamson Sanju Samson is part of ODI & T20I team in the West Indies tour.Sanju is back! Sanju Samson is part of ODI & T20I team in the West Indies tour.Sanju is back!♥️#WIvIND #sanjusamson

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson is part of ODI & T20I team in the West Indies tour.



Sanju is back! Sanju Samson is part of ODI & T20I team in the West Indies tour.Sanju is back! https://t.co/gSYf9qTBc3

Siddhant Superstarr @SiddViz Career defining 6 months for Sanju Samson ahead



- He performs in ODIs, gets into 15 for the WC



- He performs in T20Is, becomes a regular & in time presents himself as a contender for VC in absence of an injury prone Hardik Pandya



Although Pretty Sure, He"ll do Harakiri Career defining 6 months for Sanju Samson ahead- He performs in ODIs, gets into 15 for the WC - He performs in T20Is, becomes a regular & in time presents himself as a contender for VC in absence of an injury prone Hardik Pandya Although Pretty Sure, He"ll do Harakiri

Pratham. @76thHundredWhxn Sanju Samson has been selected for both ODIs and T20Is. It's now or never for him, if he performs he will play both ODI and T20I WC in coming 12 months. Sanju Samson has been selected for both ODIs and T20Is. It's now or never for him, if he performs he will play both ODI and T20I WC in coming 12 months. https://t.co/i24QZshTHJ

Anurag™ @SamsonCentral



The joy of watching Sanju bat is something else



#Sanjusamson #BCCI

Sanju Samson deservingly picked in both t20is and odi squads.The joy of watching Sanju bat is something else Sanju Samson deservingly picked in both t20is and odi squads.The joy of watching Sanju bat is something else 🔥#Sanjusamson #BCCIhttps://t.co/K57zw9yqf0

RG 🦋 @RachitaG13



Sanju Samson I hope he gets a chance to play @MistInTheWind96 Exactly high time.Sanju Samson I hope he gets a chance to play @MistInTheWind96 Exactly high time.Sanju Samson I hope he gets a chance to play

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952 Sanju Samson makes a comeback to the Indian squad for the ODI and T20I series on the West Indies tour. Welcome back, Sanju! #SanjuSamson Sanju Samson makes a comeback to the Indian squad for the ODI and T20I series on the West Indies tour. Welcome back, Sanju! #SanjuSamson https://t.co/Z2cYhNmhJH

@manoJ$ @manoJ41428662 @BCCI Thank you Sanju Samson ko select karne ke liye @BCCI Thank you Sanju Samson ko select karne ke liye

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



No Rinku Singh as well.



#WIvIND Don't know what wrong did Jitesh Sharma do. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson now.No Rinku Singh as well. Don't know what wrong did Jitesh Sharma do. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson now. No Rinku Singh as well.#WIvIND

Ahan @AhanCricket Sanju Samson over Rinku Singh is a disgrace. As is Safaraz not getting called up Jawaid gets afforded two opportunities. Sanju Samson over Rinku Singh is a disgrace. As is Safaraz not getting called up Jawaid gets afforded two opportunities.

No #RinkuSingh in the squad is a travesty. Questionable selection calls continue. Elated for Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Bishnoi though. Hope Samson makes the most of his chances this time around. #SanjuSamson #WIvIND

The complete schedule of Team India's tour of West Indies 2023 (All timings in IST)

July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 pm)

July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (7:30 pm)

July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)

July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)

August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7:00 pm)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 pm)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)

