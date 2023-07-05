"Pretty Sure, He"ll do Harakiri"- Fans react after Sanju Samson makes a comeback into Indian T20I squad for West Indies tour 

Flamboyant Kerala batter Sanju Samson has managed to make a comeback into the Indian T20I side after missing a couple of series. The selectors named him in the 15-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, which commences on August 3.
Samson last played for India in the shortest format early this year against Sri Lanka in January. But an unfortunate injury ruled him out of the series through midway. He then missed the New Zealand series also later that month.
The Rajasthan Royals captain is back in the mix now after a decent IPL campaign. He is also part of the Indian ODI squad for the three-match series against the Caribbean side.
The selectors also infused young blood by adding Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma into the squad for the first time. Fan favorite, Rinku Singh unfortunately could not find a place in the side.
15-man squad Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Sanju Samson has played 17 T20I matches so far and scored 301 runs at an average of 20.06, including a solitary half-century. His numbers clearly show that he is yet to justify his talent with performances in the format. Due to the same, his selection in the squad has evoked mixed reactions from the fans on Twitter.
The complete schedule of Team India's tour of West Indies 2023 (All timings in IST)
July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 pm)
July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (7:30 pm)
July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)
July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)
August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7:00 pm)
August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 pm)
August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)
August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)
August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)
August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)