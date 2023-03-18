"Probability of India going 2-0 up is higher" - Wasim Jaffer's prediction of second ODI against Australia

Wasim Jaffer has shared his inputs on the winner of the second ODI between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam. The former opening batter has also predicted the Player of the Match award winner for the same.

With a five-wicket victory in the first ODI in Mumbai on Saturday, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Having won the Test series with a scoreline of 2-1, the Men in Blue will look to seal the 50-over series in Vishakhapatnam.

An unbeaten 108-run partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja as India sealed a 5-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer expected India to go 2-0 up in the series, given their explosive performance in the first game. He predicts Virat Kohli to produce runs, as he will play at his favorite venue.

"I would say India will win 2-0, given they have momentum on their side. They have bowled exceptionally well and the probability of India going 2-0 up is higher. Vishakhapatnam is one of Virat Kohli's favourite venues, so I'm expecting big runs from him and becomes the Player of the Match."

Kohli perished cheaply in the first ODI as Mitchell Starc's lethal first spell got the better of him in the fifth over. However, the right-handed batter averages 111.20 in six ODIs at the venue, scoring 556 runs.

"Those wickets did not fell due to big shots" - Wasim Jaffer on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

On being asked whether Australia will re-think their strategy of going harder consistently, Jaffer thinks credit must go to the Indian bowlers. The 45-year-old lavished praise on Mohammed Shami for producing those wicket-taking balls consistently and added:

"Yes, I think so. However, India's bowlers deserve a lot of credit as Ravindra Jadeja took the crucial wicket of Mitchell Marsh. We also talked about Mohammed Shami's spell. Those wickets did not fell due to big shots and he dismissed them off good deliveries. We have to credit the Indian team for producing those balls and did not let the score grow bigger."

Mohammad Shami is our Top Performer from the first innings for his brilliant bowling figures of 3/17 in 6 overs.

While Shami and Mohammed Siraj ended up with three scalps each, Ravindra Jadeja earned the Player of the Match award for his two wickets and unbeaten 45.

