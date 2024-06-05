"Probably for the best..." - Alyssa Healy reacts to Darcie Brown replacing former’s name as Australian captain

The official social media account for the Australian women’s team shared a picture of Darcie Brown putting down her name on a board under the section ‘Australian Women’s Team Captain.’ Australian skipper Alyssa Healy was quick to respond to the same as she dropped a funny comment.

The Australian women’s team was last seen in action in April 2024, when they toured Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Healy and Co. were dominant throughout their tour and returned home with 6/6 wins, whitewashing both the white ball series.

In a recent picture shared by the team’s official Instagram handle, Darcie Brown is seen writing her name, under the section ‘Australian Women’s Team Captain,’ on a piece of paper that hid Healy’s name from the board.

Trending

The caption of the picture read:

“Bad luck @a_healy 😂”

Healy, captain of the Australian women’s team across all formats, was quick to respond to the same. She dropped her comment on the post, writing:

“Probably for the best…”

Australia to face New Zealand in their next international outing

The Australian team doesn’t have any international matches scheduled anytime soon and will face New Zealand in September 2024 in preparation for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The two teams are slated to play three T20Is before the marquee tournament commences.

The Alyssa Healy-led side will then play two warm-up matches, one each against Scotland and England before they kick-start their title defence against Sri Lanka in their campaign opener at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Australia defeated South Africa in the final of the previous edition and will enter the tournament as the defending champions and heavy favorites.

Ahead of the global event, several Aussie cricketers will participate in The Hundred (Women), a 100-ball franchise-based league tournament in England. The tournament is set for its third edition, which begins on Tuesday, July 23, at The Oval.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback