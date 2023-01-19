"Probably my best chance of playing over there" - Lance Morris hoping to make his Test debut in India

Perth Scorchers speedster Lance Morris hopes to make his Test debut in next month's four-Test tour of India and is doing everything to get ready. The right-arm pacer also expects the overseas assignment to be a massive learning experience.

Morris earned a call-up to the Test squad for the second Test against the West Indies in Adelaide. The 24-year-old was in contention to play the final Test of the summer in Sydney against South Africa but had to sit out due to the conditions favoring an extra spinner. As a result, he carried drinks all summer.

With Mitchell Starc's high probability of missing the first Test against India in Nagpur, the youngster indicated that it could be his best chance of playing. Morris also claimed that he has tried to balance his preparations for the Big Bash League (BBL) and the India Test tour.

As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I’m going to do everything I can to be as ready as possible. If we’re talking honestly, that’s probably my best chance of playing over there. We’ll see what happens. It’s my first overseas tour in a cricketing sense, so it will be a huge learning experience for me."

He added:

"It’s just trying to squeeze in loads where I can. If I’m playing, then I’ll bowl the four overs and get a few in on top either before or after the game. If I’m on the sidelines, then I’ll be in the nets making sure I’ve got the numbers under my belt."

The Scorchers speedster is one of the four frontline fast bowlers picked for the India tour; however, he is unlikely to play any of the games. With Pat Cummins as captain, Josh Hazelwood's reverse swing critical, and the conditions likely requiring two spinners, the right-arm paceman could stay sidelined.

"We really want to lock in a home final" - Lance Morris hoping for Perth Scorchers to reach the BBL final

Lance Morris. (Image Credits: Getty)

Morris revealed that he has repeatedly observed the likes of Travis Head and Alex Carey ahead of the Scorchers' clash with the Adelaide Strikers on Friday. He added:

"I’ve been sitting back watching Travis Head go about his business – and obviously Alex Carey as well in Test cricket. Those guys are huge names, and we’d like to see the back of them pretty early doors. I don’t think we want to take our foot off the gas."

"We really want to lock in a home final because that makes a huge advantage for us. We’ve really made it a fortress for teams coming over."

The Scorchers are currently at the top of the table with nine wins in 12 games.

