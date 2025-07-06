"Probably helped that Ben Stokes has chosen to bowl in both games" - Nasser Hussain's huge take on Shubman Gill during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes skipper Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first in the first two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has played into Shubman Gill's hands. The Indian captain has been in red-hot form over the first two Tests, scoring 585 runs in four innings at an average of over 146.

Gill has batted on Day 1 of both Tests at Leeds and Edgbaston and scored centuries on each occasion. He has amassed a remarkable 430 runs across the two innings in the ongoing Edgbaston outing, with scores of 269 and 161.

The young right-hander has broken several noteworthy records in both innings, including becoming the highest scorer by an Indian captain in an innings.

Talking about Gill's heroic efforts in his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain wrote:

"It's probably helped Gill that Ben Stokes has chosen to bowl first in both games so far. It means Gill has been able to focus on his batting before he's had to think about the captaincy. And in both games he has walked off at stumps on the first evening with a century to his name. How England respond to him over the next three Tests could decide the fate of the series."

He added:

"The move to that position has been good for him, as it gives him a bit more time to get into the game. But because of the identity of the guys who have batted there before, it also comes with extra pressure. Score runs, and your authority in the dressing-room grows. Do it at the start of your reign, as Gill has done, and you've ticked an important box straightaway."

Gill's brilliance has India in a dominant position to level the five-match series at 1-1. The visitors have set England a massive target of 608 and reduced them to 72/3 at the end of the fourth day.

"Gill has had to fill the No. 4 boots of Kohli and Tendulkar" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain hailed Shubman Gill for his mental fortitude of batting at No. 4, a position dominated by the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar for three decades, and captaining the side. The youngster was heavily criticized before the ongoing UK tour about his batting credentials away from home in the red-ball format.

"Don't forget, either, that Gill has had to fill the No 4 boots of Kohli and Tendulkar, and he's had to do it in his first series as captain, with questions swirling about how India lost the first Test, and what he's going to do with Jasprit Bumrah," said Hussain (via the aforementioned source).

With the three centuries in the first two Tests of the ongoing England series, Gill has silenced the critics about his ability to bat in away conditions. The 25-year-old has eight Test centuries and five against England.

