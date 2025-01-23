“Probably next game they’re 40/6” - England fast bowler sends big warning to hosts ahead of 2nd IND vs ENG 2025 T20I

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has fired a warning to the Indian batters ahead of the second T20I in Chennai. Archer believes that the home side was lucky to win the first T20I in Kolkata in a one-sided fashion.

In the first T20I on Wednesday (January 22), England were bowled out for just 132 in the first innings. Chasing 132, India reached 133/3 in just 12.5 overs, thanks to a superb half-century from Abhishek Sharma, featuring eight sixes.

While the English bowling department had a forgettable day in the office, Jofra Archer managed to bowl a decent spell of 2/21 in four overs. He dismissed Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over. Archer's confidence has increased after that performance as he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail post the first game:

"I guess the conditions just favored me a little bit more than the other bowlers. The other bowlers bowled well, but the batters were extremely lucky. A few balls, well a lot of balls, went up in the air but didn’t go to hand, and probably next game they all go to hand and they’re 40/6."

The second T20I of the series will be held on January 25 at the MA Chidamabaram Sadium. It will be interesting to see if England can reduce India to 40/6 in that contest.

"They are just there for the theatre" - Jofra Archer comments on Jos Buttler's field placement in first T20I vs India

During the same chat, Jofra Archer shared his views on how Jos Buttler placed a fielder at short leg in the powerplay overs. Archer felt that Buttler's strategy was to unsettle the batters with a Test match-like field.

"Although they are nice to see, they are just there for the theatre, to get in the batter’s head, and be aesthetically pleasing," Archer opined.

The unique tactic did not have any impact on the Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. They added 41 runs in just 25 balls before Archer dismissed Samson.

