"Proud Moment for South Asia" - Top 10 funny memes as India beat England in 4th Test in Ranchi and win the series 

Team India registered a five-wicket victory against England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday (February 26). Courtesy of the win, they have taken an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match Test series.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side began Day 4 with an overnight score of 40/0 on the board, chasing 192 in the final innings. Recent history was not on their side, as the hosts failed to chase a target north of 150 at home since 2014.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) and Rohit Sharma (55) added 44 more runs on the fourth day before the former's dismissal in the 18th over. It opened up the floodgates as England's bowlers triggered a collapse to reduce India to 120/5.

Dhruv Jurel (39*) and Shubman Gill (52*) joined hands at this juncture and played sensible cricket to see India home after overcoming a turbulent phase.

Fans on social media enjoyed the intense contest between the teams on Day 4 of the fourth Test. They expressed their reactions after the conclusion of the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"There were lots of challenges thrown at us"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed satisfaction with his team's performance after a hard-fought victory against England in the 4th Test in Ranchi. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said:

"It has been a hard fought series, there were lots of challenges thrown at us right through these Test matches, and, we have done well to come up trumps very much all the time! (On the temperament of the younger players) It tells me that they want to be here and play a lot for India in this format.

"It is a big challenge to play Test match cricket but they are encouraged by the occasion all the time. Rahul bhai and I try to create an environment for them which helps them gel well. All the youngsters, be it Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, or even Shubman Gill, have performed above expectations so consistently!

On missing some household names like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant during the series, Rohit added:

"It's always a big miss when some of your regular names are not part of the team, but even then, these newcomers have stepped up and tried their best to fill in those boots, as much as possible.

The final Test between India and England will commence on March 7 in Dharamsala.

