"Proud, Prouder, Proudest!" - Fans erupt as India becomes No.1 ranked team across all three formats at the same time

Team India are currently the No.1 ranked team across formats as per the latest ICC Rankings.

The Men in Blue had already reached the pinnacle of the ODI and T20I rankingss ahead of this week. Their demolition job against Australia in Nagpur earlier this month has now helped them leapfrog the visitors into the top spot in the longest format as well.

Rohit Sharma's side have 115 rating points in Tests, four more than Australia in second place. This makes them just the second team ever and the first Asian team to be at the top of the rankings across all three formats at the same time.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian team for their incredible achievement and Rohit for becoming the first-ever captain to take his team to the pinnacle across formats. One of them wrote:

"India is now the no.1 ranked team across all the formats. Proud, Prouder, Proudest ! 🇮🇳❤"

Here are some of the reactions:

Devangi Joshi @Devangi_J

Proud,Prouder,Proudest !

S. @pullshotx45 🤍

Ishika @IPLhatebot

Aʙнɪ࿐♡ @hitman_Rohit_07

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra - No.1 Ranking in Tests.

- No.1 Ranking in ODIs.

- No.1 Ranking in T20is.

- No.1 T20i batter.

- No.1 ODI bowler.

- No.1 Test All Rounder.

- No.2 Test bowler.

- No.2 Test All Rounder.

- No.2 ODI All Rounder.



Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India number 1 Test team.

India number 1 ODI team.

India number 1 T20I team.



India will be buoyed by Shreyas Iyer's inclusion ahead of second Test

Things just got better for the hosts ahead of the second Test against Australia in Delhi as Shreyas Iyer was cleared by the BCCI medical team to join the squad. Iyer has proven time and again that in conditions aiding the spinners, he is an important batter for the Men in Blue.

He is likely to replace fellow Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav, who may be hard done by to be dropped after just one Test innings. Another debate that may surface is about Shubman Gill's potential spot in the playing XI.

Many believe Gill should have played ahead of Suryakumar in the first Test. However, with Iyer likely to replace "SKY," it could come down to a coin flip between Gill and KL Rahul for the opening spot alongside Rohit Sharma. Rahul was dismissed for 20 off 71 balls in the first Test against Australia.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

