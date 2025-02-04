“Putting his hand up as one of those players” - Brendon McCullum compares Indian batter to T20 legends after IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

England head coach Brendon McCullum hailed Indian opener Abhishek Sharma's knock in the final T20I in Mumbai as one of the best in T20I history. Abhishek smashed a formidable English attack for 135 off 54 deliveries with 13 maximums and 7 boundaries.

The youngster also became the second fastest to a T20I century off just 37 deliveries, behind only Rohit Sharma. It was Abhishek's second T20I ton in only 17 outings, helping India to a massive 247/9 in 20 overs.

Reeling from Abhishek's onslaught, England folded for a mere 97 in reply to suffer a record 150-run defeat.

Talking about the knock, McCullum said to the Media [quoted by India Today]:

"We've seen so many players over the years in this format that have been able to do it - Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers - and maybe Abishek Sharma is putting his hand up as one of those players. First and foremost, the innings we saw from Abhishek is as good an innings as we've ever witnessed in T20 cricket."

He added:

"He's not just doing it against any attack, he's doing it against four guys who bowl 90mph and an absolute gun leg-spinner. I'm very realistic that when I see someone come out of the telephone box and play an innings like that, sometimes you throw all the different plans you want at it but if he's hitting it like that, you really can't stop it."

Abhishek also scored a blazing 34-ball 79 in the opening T20I as India ultimately completed a 4-1 series win.

"I don't think you can play any better than that" - Michael Vaughan

Abhishek played shots all around the Wankhede Stadium in the final T20I against England [Credit: Getty]

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was effusive in his praise for Abhishek Sharma after his century in the final T20I against England.

The southpaw became one of only six Indian batters with multiple T20I centuries in just his 17th game in the format.

Speaking about the young Indian opener on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said [quoted by NDTV]:

"Wonderful player. I don't think you can play any better than that. If anyone's played a better T20 innings than that, I've not seen it. That was as pure and as stylish as you could possibly ever hope for."

Abhishek averages 33.43 at a remarkable strike rate of 193.84 in his T20I career, with all four of his 50+ scores coming at a strike rate of over 200.

