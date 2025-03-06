"Putting India under pressure gave us confidence" - New Zealand captain opens up on facing Men in Blue again in 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has shared his thoughts on facing Team India again in the Champions Trophy 2025 final after beating South Africa in their semi-final clash. Although the Blackcaps lost to the Men in Blue in their group-stage contest, the left-arm spinner believes making the situation tricky for India on that occasion will give them confidence ahead of Sunday's final.

The second semifinal in Lahore played against South Africa saw the Kiwis overpower their opposition by 50 runs. Batting first, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra peeled off centuries to set a daunting 363-run target for the Proteas. In response, Santner led from the front with three wickets to restrict them to 312/9.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Santner massively credited the partnership between Williamson and Ravindra for New Zealand reaching 362.

“Being there in Dubai and putting India under pressure gave us confidence. You take in what things work and what doesn’t. I think the bowlers bowled well to chip wickets at the top. I think winning the toss will be nice as well,” Santner told reporters after New Zealand beat South Africa via Indian Express.

Mitchell Santner and company are again likely to be confronted with challenges against spin bowling. They had lost by 44 runs while chasing 250 on a sharply spinning surface in Dubai during the Group A fixture.

New Zealand and India had locked horns in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy

Chris Cairns. (Image Credits: ICC X)

The two sides had also faced one another in the second edition of the Champions Trophy. India, captained by Sourav Ganguly, put on 264 in their 50 overs. The skipper himself scored 117, while Sachin Tendulkar chipped in with 69.

However, the Kiwis had chased down the total with two balls and four wickets to spare, aided massively by Chris Cairns' unbeaten 102.

The Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy in 2013 but New Zealand are yet to win an ICC ODI event since 2000.

