Qualifying process announced as cricket gets ready for Commonwealth Games return

The International Cricket Council has announced the qualification process for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as cricket makes its return to the Games for the first time since the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will see eight of the world's best women's teams battle it out for the Gold Medal in the shortest format of the game.

Host nation England has automatically qualified for the tournament, and six of the world's top-ranked cricket nations in T20 cricket as of April 2021 will earn a direct ticket to Birmingham. The final place will be allocated to the winner of the Commonwealth Games Qualifier. The details of that tournament have not yet been announced, but the deadline for it is 31 January, 2022.

Edgbaston to host cricket at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

The famous Edgbaston Cricket Ground will play host to the competition, which will be held over eight days, starting on July 29, 2022.

It will be the first time cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games since 1998. Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and many more international cricket stars took part in the 50-over tournament which was won by South Africa, who beat Australia in the final.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said about the tournament: "The women’s game has gone to another level over the past few years and its inclusion at the Commonwealth Games is a huge opportunity to take it further. Winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was absolutely incredible but we’re now looking to the future with some amazing events and challenges on the horizon including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

While India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: "The inclusion of cricket at the Commonwealth Games is huge for all players and the game in general. Representing your country in a multi-discipline event is a different challenge and with it comes the responsibility of being emissaries of the game since it can get us new followers and fans."