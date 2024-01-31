"Quite a few of the lads have a gameplan" - Ben Foakes on potential turning tracks produced by India

England keeper-batter Ben Foakes remains confident of dealing with turning pitches if the hosts produce them ahead of the remaining four Tests against India. The Surrey cricketer remembered the 2021 series in India, claiming that they were among the worst tracks he played on.

Contrary to some expectations, the pitch for the 1st Test in Hyderabad wasn't a rank turner. England ended up on the right side of the result in the opening game, eking out a 28-run-victory after Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley shone with bat and ball, respectively.

Speaking to reporters, here's what Foakes said, as quoted by BBC:

"Quite a few of the lads have a gameplan that will do well on those pitches. That first Test was played on a flat wicket and then they went to raging 'bunsens'. All three were probably the worst pitches I've batted on."

England won the 1st Test comfortably during the 2021 tour against India, with the venue producing a flat track. However, the pitches started turning square almost from ball one in the remaining three matches and the tourists suffered heavy defeats.

"It's how many blows you can put in" - Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 30-year-old highlighted that there is no fear of turning tracks now, unlike before, as they believe in landing as many blows before getting out. He elaborated:

"It's more of a mindset shift of how to go about it, because in those conditions the bowler is massive favourite to win the contest. It's how many blows you can put in.

"Before there was a fear of getting out and that put us in our shells. Now it's not worrying that you are getting out and accepting that you probably are on those sorts of surfaces. You can actually go and dominate at times as well."

The 2nd Test begins on February 2nd in Vishakhapatnam. England Head coach Brendon McCullum has hinted at playing three spinners for the venue.

