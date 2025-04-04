“Quite selfish to even consider him” - Michael Vaughan’s huge statement on star player as England’s white-ball captain

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes the idea to give Ben Stokes the captaincy role in any of the white-ball formats would be 'selfish.' Vaughan said the all-rounder's willingness to give his everything even during training sessions shouldn't mean he should be burdened with another format's captaincy responsibility.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Harry Brook is set to be appointed T20I skipper, but Stokes is likely to get the role in ODIs. The discussion about Stokes as ODI skipper came as England's men's cricket managing director Robert Key floated his name after Jos Buttler resigned following the 2025 Champions Trophy debacle.

Speaking as part of Test Match Special's delivery of the Cowdrey Lecture at Lord's, the cricketer-turned-commentator said (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"It's absolute nonsense to think that Ben Stokes is going to play white-ball cricket. He gives absolutely everything, not just when he's playing for England but when he's training. He is all or nothing. In a way, I think it's quite selfish to even consider him, because he will say yes, because he is Ben Stokes. He will do whatever England ask him to do. Just don't ask him, just let him be."

The seam-bowling all-rounder hasn't played an ODI since 2023 and last featured in a T20I in 2022. Stokes had retired from ODIs in 2022 but reversed his decision ahead of the 2023 World Cup to help England defend their crown. With frequent injuries of late, the 33-year-old has turned into a Test specialist.

"Let him get the Ashes urn in his hands" - Michael Vaughan on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the same event, Vaughan added that he would like to see Stokes' Test career extending until 2027, and that another captaincy portfolio would prevent that.

"Let him get the Ashes urn in his hands. It's not just about this India series or the Ashes series, I want to see him leading the home Ashes in 2027, I want him to get England to a World Test Championship final. Why put the burden on him to play white-ball cricket? It's not about putting pressure on him because he deals with pressure better than anybody, but just let him look after his body and get him playing Test cricket for as long as possible," he said.

Stokes has captained England in three ODIs, winning all three.

