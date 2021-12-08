Ravichandran Ashwin becomes 2nd ranked all-rounder, Mayank Agarwal gain 30 spots in latest ICC men's Test rankings 

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have made significant gains in the latest ICC men's Test rankings.

Ashwin is now the second-best all-rounder in the world, just 22 points behind West Indies' Jason Holder. Ashwin gained two places in the standings on the back of his superb performance in the recent home series against New Zealand. He picked up 14 wickets from two Tests and also scored 70 runs at an average of 23.33.

The off-spinner also narrowed down the gap between himself and Pat Cummins to 25 points, but the new Australian Test captain is expected to pull ahead in the ongoing Ashes.

Interestingly, Ashwin replaced his long-time spin twin Ravindra Jadeja in the ICC men's Test rankings. Before the series, Jadeja was the second-ranked all-rounder, but the southpaw has now slipped to no.4. While Jadeja has been in brilliant form all year, he played just one Test against the Kiwis, collecting five wickets and scoring 50 runs.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who made his return to international cricket today and scored 5 off 21 against Australia at the Gabba, has somehow gained a place in the rankings above Jadeja. The rest of the top 10 of the ICC men's Test rankings for all-rounders was unchanged.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal, who won the Player of the Match in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand with magnificent scores of 150 and 62 has gained a whopping 30 places in the batting charts. He is now perched at no.11, just one spot behind his career-best rankings that he attained two years ago.

Agarwal's opening partner Shubman Gill jumped 21 places to rank 45th in the ICC rankings. Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has been progressively impressive since his debut, leapt four spots to 41st in the bowling table. Australia's David Warner has also gained a spot to sit at no.9 of the ICC batting rankings.

Mixed returns for New Zealand in the ICC men's Test rankings

Ajaz Patel, who created history by picking 10 wickets in an innings in the Mumbai Test against India, also gained 23 slots to 38th in the chart.

His teammates Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, on the other hand, lost their spots in the bowling table to Josh Hazlewood and Kagiso Rabada, to now sit at no.4 and no.7 respectively.

