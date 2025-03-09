Rachin Ravindra grabs a brilliant catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for 48 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra took a smart catch to remove in-form Shreyas Iyer in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. With the catch, he broke the 61-run fourth wicket stand between Iyer and Axar Patel. He walked back for 48 runs off 62 balls as the Men in Blue were reduced to 183/4 in the run chase.

The dismissal came in the 39th over of India’s innings. Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner bowled a short delivery on the middle stump and Iyer got across in an attempt to play a pull shot but couldn’t meet the ball properly with the willow. Ravindra sprinted towards his left holding onto the catch inches off the turf.

With the wicket, the Kiwis breathed a sigh of relief as Kyle Jamieson dropped a dolly of a catch to give Shreyas Iyer a reprieve on 44.

India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final evenly poised

The 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is evenly poised, thanks to a fighting effort from the two teams.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 212/5 after 44 overs, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya at the crease. Santner and Bracewell have bagged two wickets apiece for the Blackcaps.

Rohit Sharma led from the front in the run chase, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls, in a knock laced with three sixes and seven boundaries. His opening partner Shubman Gill also chipped in with 31 off 50. The duo put on a 105-run partnership for the first wicket.

Batting first, New Zealand put up 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat, scoring 63 runs off 101 balls, comprising three fifties. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips chipped in with 37 (29) and 34 (52), respectively. Michael Bracewell provided the late blitz, hitting an unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries, comprising two maximums and three boundaries.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with two wickets each. Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja settled for one scalp apiece.

