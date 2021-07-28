IND vs SL 2021: "Nothing to feel sorry about" - Rahul Dravid asserts the credibility of the remaining Indian contingent 

Interim India coach Rahul Dravid stated that the Indian contingent are left with a total of 11 players after a section of the squad was forced to undergo quarantine. The move was taken after a number of players within the Indian camp returned with positive COVID tests. All eligible players will take to the field against Sri Lanka tonight.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Additions to #TeamIndia squad in Sri Lanka for last two T20Is. #SLvIND



More Details 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2021

Dravid claims that each of the selected players have earned the right to wear the Indian cap. He also admitted that the team balance has been thrown off a bit due to the absence of several key players.

Ahead of the toss in Colombo, Dravid said:

"Unfortunately the close contacts of Krunal won't be playing a part in the series. We have 11 players to choose and we will have to play them. There is nothing to feel sorry about. All the 11 are good enough and that's why they were picked in the squad. I feel it is exciting to see them perform. Yes, the balance of the side will be a little fragile because we can only pick from the players available."

Dravid-led Team India to feature four debutants in the second T20I

Four Indian players were handed their debut caps in the buildup to the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya will all feature in the national colors for the very first time in the shortest format.

2nd T20I. Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to field https://t.co/Y1CoB31bO5 #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2021

On a topsy-turvy day, with the fate of the match hanging in the balance, it was initially claimed that Shikhar Dhawan would be absent as well. This led to the suggestion of the series being canceled altogether.

However, in a late turn of events, led by a meeting between the two cricket boards, the series was given the green light to continue with Dhawan also being deemed fit to lead the side.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Dasun Shanaka announced two changes to his playing XI following the loss in the first T20I.

