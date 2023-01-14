Ramiz Raja blasts PCB for openly approaching Mickey Arthur during tour of New Zealand

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja slammed the current board management led by Najam Sethi for contemplating a change of coach for the national team.

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's contract is set to end in February. Reports were published that the former off-spinner had informed authorities that he would step down from the head coach's role when Raja was assuming office at PCB.

The PCB held talks with Mickey Arthur, who coached the Pakistan national team from 2016 to 2019, to take over the reins again. The board wanted the South African coach to take on the responsibility of the national side until the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Arthur declined the offer to reinstate himself as Pakistan's coach as he wanted to persist in his position as English country Derbyshire's coach and also refused the role of a consultant.

Surprisingly, Raja linked PCB's offer to Arthur with a demoralizing team spirit which eventually resulted in Pakistan losing the ODI series to New Zealand 1-2.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about PCB's move to rope in foreign coaches to improve the team's performance, Ramiz Raja said:

"Despite the presence of your coach (Saqlain Mushtaq), you went to Mickey Arthur. You openly say that Pakistani coaches are not necessary. You went to a foreign coach while the series was on and that foreign coach eventually said that he is not available."

He added:

"These are the talks that happen in-house. If you are against the coach on one end, then his passion-drive diminishes and the team is under pressure because of that."

Ramiz Raja was unceremoniously removed from his position as PCB chief following the national team's disappointing results in its home season. Veteran journalist Najam Sethi was given the charge of the beleaguered board.

Ramiz Raja blames "psychological factor" for Pakistan's poor results

Despite winning the first ODI by six wickets in Karachi, Pakistan lost back-to-back matches at the same venue as New Zealand won their maiden ODI series in the Asian country.

Fakhar Zaman (101) and Mohammad Rizwan (79) built a solid partnership of 154 in the middle of Pakistan's innings. Salman Agha's late cameo (45 runs in 43 balls) helped Pakistan set a competitive target of 281 for Kane Williamson and Co.

Despite fifties from Kane Williamson (53) and Devon Conway (52) at the halfway mark of the chase, New Zealand were reduced to 205 for six before 40 overs. A 64-run stand between Glenn Phillips (63*) and Mitchell Santner (15) helped them pull themselves out of the hole. Phillips took the visitors past the finish line with 11 balls and two wickets to spare.

While analysing the team's disappointing performances in the last two ODIs, Ramiz Raja said:

"The on-field performance was reflected by the off-field turbulence, unfortunately. The winning and losing factor in cricket is always a factor. But there is a psychological factor within this team that was developed unnecessarily under this new regime."

Pakistan, under Babar Azam's captaincy, lost the Test series to England (0-3), drew the Test series against New Zealand (0-0), followed by the recent loss in ODIs to conclude the home season. With the results not going in team's favor, more criticism, like what Ramiz Raja has delivered, is bound to surface.

