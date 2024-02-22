Ranchi weather forecast: What are the chances of rain during the India vs England 4th Test?

India will look to wrap up the series when they lock horns with England in the fourth Test at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, starting from Friday, February 23. The home side bounced back from a defeat in the first Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Rohit Sharma and company had a few nervy moments in the third Test in Rajkot but held their nerves well to win by a record margin of 434 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a magnificent double century, his second of the series, while Ravindra Jadeja starred with a five-wicket haul and a hundred. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also impressed in their maiden international outings.

England had their moments but India fought back every time they were pushed to the corners. Ben Stokes and company will look to regroup fast and come out all guns blazing in a bid to keep the series alive.

While the plot is set for another cracking contest, the buzz is about how the weather will pan out in the next five days in Ranchi. According to Accuweather, there is a chance of heavy showers on the fourth and fifth days of the Test match. The final day of the Test match might also witness thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The temperature will be between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius throughout the five days of the match.

Jasprit Bumrah released from India's squad for 4th Test

India have rested ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to manage his workload given the cramped schedule on the road ahead. One of Akash Deep or Mukesh Kumar is expected to share the new-ball duties with Mohammed Siraj in Ranchi.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul continues to recover from the injury he suffered in the first Test in Hyderabad. Thus, he will also miss the fourth match of the series.

Updated Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep.

