"Redemption starts today" - Twitterati hail Ajinkya Rahane after a brilliant century against Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Twitter reactions to Ajinkya Rahane's Ranji Trophy ton.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 17, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane once again divided opinion with his batting on Thursday. But unlike most of the last 12 months, this time he did so by scoring a brilliant hundred for Mumbai on the opening day of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 against Saurashtra.

The former India vice-captain reached the elusive three-figure mark off 211 balls, against a bowling attack comprising the defending champions' skipper Jaydev Unadakat, Chetan Sakariya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, among others.

Slotted at No.4 in the batting order, he came to the crease when Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 22-2 after just 7.1 overs. The scoreboard soon read 44-3, bringing Sarfaraz Khan to the crease alongside the senior cricketer. The duo struck together a 175-run partnership, taking Mumbai to 219-3 in the third session.

Rahane was assertive with his running between the wickets and took on the bowlers when necessary, hitting 14 fours and two sixes in the process. The 33-year-old has been under immense pressure for his dipping international returns since early 2021. He might just have given a new life to his career with this ton.

Reacting to the innings, some fans on Twitter saw the innings as the start of a "redemption," some felt that one good domestic knock wasn't enough to feature in the upcoming Sri Lanka's tour of India, while others just had their fun bringing up Cheteshwar Pujara (who's in the Saurashtra team) and Virat Kohli.

𝘌𝘬𝘥𝘶𝘮 𝘬𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘬 💯 from our Knight 💜@ajinkyarahane88 #SAUvMUM #CricketTwitter twitter.com/KKRiders/statu…
@KKRiders @ajinkyarahane88 https://t.co/PO9ueFSux5
Ajinkya Rahane has fixed his place in test series against SriLanka by hitting a hundred in Ranji Trophy . Now its Cheteshwar Pujara time to save his test career. Lets see what he does.#AjinkyaRahane #cheteshwarpujara #RanjiTrophy2022 #INDvWI https://t.co/uc6aAOTtBl
Rahane is Back in Red Ball…get his century…good signs @ajinkyarahane88 Vs Saurashtra
Ajinkya Rahane gets to a 100. Has played a total of two false shots in the day so far. Authoritative in strokeplay and running between wickets. Got to 99 with a six off Jadeja. #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb https://t.co/LbKkCd3Rtq
Rahane has got a hundred. Get ready for his comeback! 😭😭#RanjiTrophy
Finally jinx broken, Ajinkya Rahane scored a Ton against Saurashtra 🔥. He is not over yet.#RanjiTrophy
Ajinkya Rahane scores a fantastic hundred in 211 balls. A top class innings by Rahane, he's proving his capabilities in the Ranji Trophy. 14 fours and 2 sixes in the knock for him.
Rahane wishing ABD birthday by smashing bowlers round the ground 360° https://t.co/fYf3xkWncp
Ajinkya Rahane holds on to his Test spot then? Hundred from No.4 in the Ranji Trophy.#RanjiTrophy2022
Seasoned Rahane and young Dhull smash hundreds in Ranji Trophy. Both trying to secure their place in the Test team. Rahane's future hanging in balance, Dhull's future is in the offing. #RanjiTrophy
Ajinkya Rahane has hit 100 in today's Ranji match against Saurashtra. Shreyas Iyer & Vihari Fans, how are you feeling ? Will Rahane take his place back for Sri Lanka test series or will Shreyas or Vihari get their chance ? Also will Pujara score 100 ? #RanjiTrophy2022 #Rahane
Importance of Rahane & Pujara playing Ranji at this stage lies with young guys benefiting from their experienceIt can't be an attempt to resurrect their int'l careers.
Run from it, hide from it, destiny still arrives. It's rahane Saab era and we are just living in it. #RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/sGFiYq4oDS
#Rahane is supposed to score heaps of runs in #Ranji to win the faith of selectors back and has started well, with a ton. All the best. twitter.com/BCCIdomestic/s…
Hundred for Ajinkya Rahane, 100* from 211 balls including 14 fours and 2 sixes against Saurashtra, he was under lots of pressure and delivered at the right time for Mumbai.
@CricCrazyJohns Hopefully he isn't called up for the SL test matches, and allowed to play all 3 Ranji games. That would definitely be better for his career going fwd.
@CricCrazyJohns That's what happens when you become a part of the elite KKR club 💜👍✌Well played, Jinks🔥👏
I still believe Ajinkya Rahane has a lot of cricket left in him. He looks excellent while batting, while Pujara has been looking bad. That's the difference between the two, and of course, Rahane has a lot more shots to offer.#Cricket #RanjiTrophy
Ajinkya Rahane Redemption starts today. #RanjiTrophy2022 https://t.co/szL5ehK43U
Wow, Century for @ajinkyarahane88 in the 1st #RanjiTrophy match of the season. Making a statement and how. #MumvSau
#MUMvSAU A century for Rahane. 101 off 215 balls. A bit of a grind and no real fluency there but it doesn't look like batting was easy.
Boss is ready to make a solid debut for KKRKing Ajinkya Rahane 🔥Form is temporary, Class is permanent twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
#Kohli #YashDhull #RanjiTrophy #INDvWI Jabh Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, yahatak ki Yash Dhull bhi 100 banale lekin aap abhi tak 70 century pe atke ho: https://t.co/LJ7DYEXpJu
If Ranji century is the parameter and Rahane deserves a place based on that then Manish Anna deseveres a place in test team even more for his mad century today. twitter.com/imRohit_SN/sta…
Pujara is standing at slips wondering why is Jinx in a hurry twitter.com/bccidomestic/s…
Bola tha Rahane , Pujara aren't going anywhere Naa hi They will retire , Naa hi They are getting droppedBoth will play 100 / 100+ tests #RanjiTrophy twitter.com/CricSidd/statu…
Rahane's 100 is very very crucial for team India as his form has been the matter of concern for last 3-4 months. May he deliver in international too after this #RanjiTrophy . https://t.co/zP6H4tzpLB
Full credit to Ajinkya Rahane for his decision to score a hundred.
Best way to speak is with actions, This is what @ajinkyarahane88 has always done and will continue to do @ayan_acharya13 #RanjiTrophy2022 https://t.co/MaHbfVUjzF

Ajinkya Rahane was signed by KKR for ₹2 crore

Whether or not he gets selected for the Sri Lanka Tests, which will begin on March 4, Rahane is likely to get some extended game time in IPL 2022.

He was signed by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the recent mega auction for his base price of ₹2 crore and could be seen opening the batting alongside Venkatesh Iyer when the IPL season kicks off in late March.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
