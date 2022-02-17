"Redemption starts today" - Twitterati hail Ajinkya Rahane after a brilliant century against Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Ajinkya Rahane once again divided opinion with his batting on Thursday. But unlike most of the last 12 months, this time he did so by scoring a brilliant hundred for Mumbai on the opening day of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 against Saurashtra.

The former India vice-captain reached the elusive three-figure mark off 211 balls, against a bowling attack comprising the defending champions' skipper Jaydev Unadakat, Chetan Sakariya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, among others.

Slotted at No.4 in the batting order, he came to the crease when Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 22-2 after just 7.1 overs. The scoreboard soon read 44-3, bringing Sarfaraz Khan to the crease alongside the senior cricketer. The duo struck together a 175-run partnership, taking Mumbai to 219-3 in the third session.

Rahane was assertive with his running between the wickets and took on the bowlers when necessary, hitting 14 fours and two sixes in the process. The 33-year-old has been under immense pressure for his dipping international returns since early 2021. He might just have given a new life to his career with this ton.

Reacting to the innings, some fans on Twitter saw the innings as the start of a "redemption," some felt that one good domestic knock wasn't enough to feature in the upcoming Sri Lanka's tour of India, while others just had their fun bringing up Cheteshwar Pujara (who's in the Saurashtra team) and Virat Kohli.

The following are the best of the lot:

Chandan Sinha @Chandan99494482



#AjinkyaRahane #cheteshwarpujara #RanjiTrophy2022 #INDvWI Ajinkya Rahane has fixed his place in test series against SriLanka by hitting a hundred in Ranji Trophy . Now its Cheteshwar Pujara time to save his test career. Lets see what he does. Ajinkya Rahane has fixed his place in test series against SriLanka by hitting a hundred in Ranji Trophy . Now its Cheteshwar Pujara time to save his test career. Lets see what he does.#AjinkyaRahane #cheteshwarpujara #RanjiTrophy2022 #INDvWI https://t.co/uc6aAOTtBl

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru Rahane is Back in Red Ball…get his century…good signs @ajinkyarahane88 Vs Saurashtra Rahane is Back in Red Ball…get his century…good signs @ajinkyarahane88 Vs Saurashtra

Ayan @ayan_acharya13 @sportstarweb Ajinkya Rahane gets to a 100. Has played a total of two false shots in the day so far. Authoritative in strokeplay and running between wickets. Got to 99 with a six off Jadeja. #RanjiTrophy Ajinkya Rahane gets to a 100. Has played a total of two false shots in the day so far. Authoritative in strokeplay and running between wickets. Got to 99 with a six off Jadeja. #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb https://t.co/LbKkCd3Rtq

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl



#RanjiTrophy Rahane has got a hundred. Get ready for his comeback! Rahane has got a hundred. Get ready for his comeback! 😭😭#RanjiTrophy

Ashwini/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ🇮🇳 @AshuCric07 . He is not over yet.

#RanjiTrophy Finally jinx broken, Ajinkya Rahane scored a Ton against Saurashtra. He is not over yet. Finally jinx broken, Ajinkya Rahane scored a Ton against Saurashtra 🔥. He is not over yet.#RanjiTrophy

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ajinkya Rahane scores a fantastic hundred in 211 balls. A top class innings by Rahane, he's proving his capabilities in the Ranji Trophy. 14 fours and 2 sixes in the knock for him. Ajinkya Rahane scores a fantastic hundred in 211 balls. A top class innings by Rahane, he's proving his capabilities in the Ranji Trophy. 14 fours and 2 sixes in the knock for him.

Ashutosh Mittal @IAshutoshMittal Rahane wishing ABD birthday by smashing bowlers round the ground 360° Rahane wishing ABD birthday by smashing bowlers round the ground 360° https://t.co/fYf3xkWncp

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#RanjiTrophy2022 Ajinkya Rahane holds on to his Test spot then? Hundred from No.4 in the Ranji Trophy. Ajinkya Rahane holds on to his Test spot then? Hundred from No.4 in the Ranji Trophy.#RanjiTrophy2022

Navneet Mundhra @navneet_mundhra Seasoned Rahane and young Dhull smash hundreds in Ranji Trophy. Both trying to secure their place in the Test team. Rahane's future hanging in balance, Dhull's future is in the offing. #RanjiTrophy Seasoned Rahane and young Dhull smash hundreds in Ranji Trophy. Both trying to secure their place in the Test team. Rahane's future hanging in balance, Dhull's future is in the offing. #RanjiTrophy

Srinivasan @RAshwinFanClub #Rahane Ajinkya Rahane has hit 100 in today's Ranji match against Saurashtra. Shreyas Iyer & Vihari Fans, how are you feeling ? Will Rahane take his place back for Sri Lanka test series or will Shreyas or Vihari get their chance ? Also will Pujara score 100 ? #RanjiTrophy2022 Ajinkya Rahane has hit 100 in today's Ranji match against Saurashtra. Shreyas Iyer & Vihari Fans, how are you feeling ? Will Rahane take his place back for Sri Lanka test series or will Shreyas or Vihari get their chance ? Also will Pujara score 100 ? #RanjiTrophy2022 #Rahane

Dr Sagar Garg @DrGumsNProbes Importance of Rahane & Pujara playing Ranji at this stage lies with young guys benefiting from their experience



It can't be an attempt to resurrect their int'l careers. Importance of Rahane & Pujara playing Ranji at this stage lies with young guys benefiting from their experienceIt can't be an attempt to resurrect their int'l careers.

Parv Malhotra @parv_malhotra #CricketTwitter Run from it, hide from it, destiny still arrives. It's rahane Saab era and we are just living in it. #RanjiTrophy Run from it, hide from it, destiny still arrives. It's rahane Saab era and we are just living in it. #RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/sGFiYq4oDS

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hundred for Ajinkya Rahane, 100* from 211 balls including 14 fours and 2 sixes against Saurashtra, he was under lots of pressure and delivered at the right time for Mumbai. Hundred for Ajinkya Rahane, 100* from 211 balls including 14 fours and 2 sixes against Saurashtra, he was under lots of pressure and delivered at the right time for Mumbai.

asdf @Saniul_ @CricCrazyJohns Hopefully he isn't called up for the SL test matches, and allowed to play all 3 Ranji games. That would definitely be better for his career going fwd. @CricCrazyJohns Hopefully he isn't called up for the SL test matches, and allowed to play all 3 Ranji games. That would definitely be better for his career going fwd.

That Bullish Guy🙋🏻‍♂️ @i_Prathit



Well played, Jinks @CricCrazyJohns That's what happens when you become a part of the elite KKR clubWell played, Jinks @CricCrazyJohns That's what happens when you become a part of the elite KKR club 💜👍✌Well played, Jinks🔥👏

Bharat Goyal 🇮🇳 @ibharatgoyal

#Cricket #RanjiTrophy I still believe Ajinkya Rahane has a lot of cricket left in him. He looks excellent while batting, while Pujara has been looking bad. That's the difference between the two, and of course, Rahane has a lot more shots to offer. I still believe Ajinkya Rahane has a lot of cricket left in him. He looks excellent while batting, while Pujara has been looking bad. That's the difference between the two, and of course, Rahane has a lot more shots to offer.#Cricket #RanjiTrophy

Ashish Magotra @clutchplay #MUMvSAU



A century for Rahane. 101 off 215 balls. A bit of a grind and no real fluency there but it doesn't look like batting was easy. A century for Rahane. 101 off 215 balls. A bit of a grind and no real fluency there but it doesn't look like batting was easy. #MUMvSAU A century for Rahane. 101 off 215 balls. A bit of a grind and no real fluency there but it doesn't look like batting was easy.

Bunty 🇮🇳🚩 @Bunty2134

King Ajinkya Rahane

Form is temporary, Class is permanent Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ajinkya Rahane scores a fantastic hundred in 211 balls. A top class innings by Rahane, he's proving his capabilities in the Ranji Trophy. 14 fours and 2 sixes in the knock for him. Ajinkya Rahane scores a fantastic hundred in 211 balls. A top class innings by Rahane, he's proving his capabilities in the Ranji Trophy. 14 fours and 2 sixes in the knock for him. Boss is ready to make a solid debut for KKRKing Ajinkya RahaneForm is temporary, Class is permanent twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Boss is ready to make a solid debut for KKRKing Ajinkya Rahane 🔥Form is temporary, Class is permanent twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Hemant @Sportscasmm #Kohli #YashDhull #RanjiTrophy #INDvWI



Jabh Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, yahatak ki Yash Dhull bhi 100 banale lekin aap abhi tak 70 century pe atke ho: Jabh Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, yahatak ki Yash Dhull bhi 100 banale lekin aap abhi tak 70 century pe atke ho: #Kohli #YashDhull #RanjiTrophy #INDvWI Jabh Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, yahatak ki Yash Dhull bhi 100 banale lekin aap abhi tak 70 century pe atke ho: https://t.co/LJ7DYEXpJu

ayaan. @AyanMusk Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#NDvSL Would you pick Ajinkya Rahane in the Test squad for the home series vs SL? Would you pick Ajinkya Rahane in the Test squad for the home series vs SL?#NDvSL If Ranji century is the parameter and Rahane deserves a place based on that then Manish Anna deseveres a place in test team even more for his mad century today. twitter.com/imRohit_SN/sta… If Ranji century is the parameter and Rahane deserves a place based on that then Manish Anna deseveres a place in test team even more for his mad century today. twitter.com/imRohit_SN/sta…

Siddhant @CricSidd

Rahane , Pujara aren't going anywhere



Naa hi They will retire , Naa hi They are getting dropped



Both will play 100 / 100+ tests



#RanjiTrophy twitter.com/CricSidd/statu… Siddhant @CricSidd



They are living on borrowed lives & it's evident , but Nobody is getting dropped



They will both end up with 100+ Test matches at the end of their careers



Just accept it, like I have...

#INDvsSA #SAvsIND Don't even feel like saying anything about Rahane & PujaraThey are living on borrowed lives & it's evident , but Nobody is getting droppedThey will both end up with 100+ Test matches at the end of their careersJust accept it, like I have... Don't even feel like saying anything about Rahane & Pujara They are living on borrowed lives & it's evident , but Nobody is getting dropped They will both end up with 100+ Test matches at the end of their careers Just accept it, like I have...#INDvsSA #SAvsIND Bola thaRahane , Pujara aren't going anywhereNaa hi They will retire , Naa hi They are getting droppedBoth will play 100 / 100+ tests Bola tha Rahane , Pujara aren't going anywhere Naa hi They will retire , Naa hi They are getting droppedBoth will play 100 / 100+ tests #RanjiTrophy twitter.com/CricSidd/statu…

Kaustuv Dwivedi 🇮🇳 @dwivedikaustuv



May he deliver in international too after this Rahane's 100 is very very crucial for team India as his form has been the matter of concern for last 3-4 months.May he deliver in international too after this #RanjiTrophy Rahane's 100 is very very crucial for team India as his form has been the matter of concern for last 3-4 months. May he deliver in international too after this #RanjiTrophy . https://t.co/zP6H4tzpLB

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Full credit to Ajinkya Rahane for his decision to score a hundred. Full credit to Ajinkya Rahane for his decision to score a hundred.

Ajinkya Rahane was signed by KKR for ₹2 crore

Whether or not he gets selected for the Sri Lanka Tests, which will begin on March 4, Rahane is likely to get some extended game time in IPL 2022.

He was signed by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the recent mega auction for his base price of ₹2 crore and could be seen opening the batting alongside Venkatesh Iyer when the IPL season kicks off in late March.

Edited by Samya Majumdar