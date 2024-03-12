Ranji Trophy 2024 final: Musheer Khan's ton, Shreyas Iyer's 95 put Mumbai in command 

Mumbai continued their dominance on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 12. Resuming their second innings at 141/2, Mumbai went on to post 418 as Musheer Khan scored 136 and Shreyas Iyer 95, while Shams Mulani remained unbeaten on 50. Set a mammoth target of 538, Vidarbha went to stumps on Day 3 at 10/0.

Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final began with Musheer unbeaten on 51 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 58. The latter was the first batter to be dismissed on Tuesday, caught behind off Harsh Dubey for 73. A length ball pitched on off stump and turned away, taking the shoulder of the Mumbai skipper’s bat. The third-wicket stand was worth 130.

The respite for Vidarbha was short-lived, though, as Musheer and Shreyas added 168 runs for the fourth wicket. Musheer, 19, brought up a workman-like hundred, flicking a length ball on the pads from Yash Thakur behind square for a couple.

Shreyas batted in a lot more aggressive fashion and was also looking good for three figures when he miscued a big hit off Aditya Thakare to long-off. His fine knock came off 111 balls and featured 10 fours and three sixes.

Mulani takes charge for Mumbai after Musheer Khan's vigil ends

Hardik Tamore (5) fell cheaply, bowled by Yash Thakur with a peach that moved away slightly and beat the bat to knock the top of off stump.

Musheer’s fine knock ended when he was trapped lbw by Dubey at the stroke of tea on Day 3. The well-set batter looked to flick a quicker delivery to the onside, but missed the ball. Musheer’s wonderful innings lasted 326 balls and featured 10 hits to the fence.

First-innings batting hero, Shardul Thakur, was dismissed for a first-ball duck immediately after tea. The Mumbai all-rounder was beaten by a length ball from Dubey that pitched on off stump and turned past the outside edge and hit the off stump. Left-arm spinner Dubey had his fifth when Tanush Kotian was bowled for 13 as he attempted to cut an arm ball.

Tushar Deshpande (2) was trapped lbw by Aman Mokhade for 2, while Dhawal Kulkarni (0) edged a full and wide delivery from Yash Thakur to the keeper. At the other end, though, Mulani compiled a fine half-century. He struck six fours in his unbeaten 50 off 85 as Mumbai finished on 418.

