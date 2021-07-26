"My Jaan" - Ranveer Singh shares a moment with 'big brother' MS Dhoni after football session 

Ranveer Singh was seen competing in a football match, representing the All-Stars Football Club. Another marquee presence in the team was none other than former India skipper MS Dhoni.

After their football match, which ended with goals and a lot of celebratory hugs fuelled by Ranveer Singh's bubbling energy, the duo were seen taking a breather. They were spotted together on the sidelines with the Bollywood actor holding MS Dhoni's leg while sitting on the ground.

The versatile actor chose to upload the image to his Instagram story and captioned it "Bade bhai ke charno mei hamesha" (Always at the feet of my big brother). Meri Jaan (My Love).

Ranveer Singh on the sidelines with MS Dhoni (PC: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

Other stories from his account showed another image of him and MS Dhoni on the pitch, presumably after the match ended.

They played for the All-Star Football Club in Mumbai (PC: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

He also shared a snippet of the match as well, where is seen grabbing Shreyas Iyer's bib on the field.

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni share a special bond

The A-List actor has been quite vocal about his admiration for the legendary player.

Ranveer Singh was one of the first personalities to acknowledge MS Dhoni following his retirement. He shared a few photos in a lengthy post, where he revealed how he met MS Dhoni for the first time.

"MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride," Ranveer Singh wrote in 2019

His involvement with the sport is set to take yet another big leap as he is slated to play the role of Kapil Dev in 83' directed by Kabir Khan. The movie, based on India's iconic 1983 World Cup triumph, includes an ensamble cast.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni is the second Indian captain after Kapil Dev to lift the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup. Dhoni achieved the miraculous feat with the Indian team back in 2011.

It was another historic moment for India, who brought home the World Cup after 28 long years. As fate would have it, MS Dhoni was the man at the crease during the winning moment at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He finished it off in style with a massive six to help India win the final - a story that has gone into the folklore of Indian cricket. Dhoni is also the most successful Indian captain in terms of ICC trophies, having won the Test mace, the T20 World Cup, the ICC Champions Trophy and the 2011 World Cup.

Ranveer Singh might as well have been depicting the emotion of an entire nation towards Dhoni in the picture he posted on Instagram, as India remains thankful to one of the best captains ever to play the game of cricket.

