Ravi Ashwin headlines India's domination with 5 wicket haul, England bowled out for 134

England have been bowled out for 134 runs in 59.5 overs courtesy of a stellar 5-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin, the 29th in his test career.

The England innings started on a wobbly note as Rory Burns walked back without troubling the scorers after being trapped plumb ahead of the sticks by Ishant Sharma. Dom Sibley was next to follow as the opener edged one behind to Indian skipper Virat Kohli in leg slips and was declared out after a review.

The big fish, Joe Root, was accounted for by debutant Axar Patel, as the England skipper top-edged one behind to Ashwin at short fine leg. Dan Lawrence also departed soon, after playing one straight to Shubhman Gill at short square leg before the umpires called for the lunch break.

The post-lunch session was eventful for India as they got the wicket of Ben Stokes soon after play resumed. Ollie Pope fell to the first ball bowled by Siraj as he knocked one behind to Rishabh Pant who took an excellent catch diving to his right. Moeen Ali arrived at the crease post-Pope's dismissal, but failed to make a mark as he too was dismissed cheaply by debutant Axar Patel.

Just before tea was called, Ashwin accounted for the wicket of Olly Stone, who simply chipped one to mid-on and handed the fielder an easy catch.

Ben Foakes launched a last stand as he fought a lone battle against the Indian spinners, while running out of partners at the other end. Jack Leach edged one behind to Pant off the bowling of Ishant Sharma, with the wicketkeeper taking a fabulous catch.

The final nail in the coffin was the wicket of Stuart Broad, who was the fifth scalp for Ravichandran Ashwin.

The bowling from India was exceptional as the hosts executed their plans to perfection and yielded perfect results. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he took 5 wickets. He was well aided by his fellow spinner, Axar Patel, who took 2 wickets. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj returned with two and one wickets each as they ensured that England folded under the 150 run mark

Brief Scores:

India: 329 all out (Rohit Sharma (161), Ajinkya Rahane (67), Rishabh Pant(58), Moeen Ali (4/128), Olly Stone (3/47)) lead England : 134 all out ( Ben Foakes (42*), Ollie Pope (22), Ravi Ashwin (5/43), Axar Patel (2/40)) by 195 runs