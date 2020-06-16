Ravi Shastri commentated on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes due to last-minute change: David Lloyd

Before he became, India head coach Ravi Shastri had found his calling as a cricket commentator after retirement.

David Lloyd revealed that Ravi Shastri might well have missed being on commentary during Yuvraj Singh’s onslaught.

Yuvraj Singh batting against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup are a part of cricketing folklore. One other aspect of that game that is still fresh in the minds of ardent cricket fans is the commentary in those six balls by current Team India coach Ravi Shastri.

Before he became the head coach of the Indian cricket team, former all-rounder Ravi Shastri had found his calling as a cricket commentator after retirement. Shastri has been behind the microphone during iconic cricketing moments like MS Dhoni’s match-winning six during the 2011 World Cup and S. Sreesanth’s catch of Misbah-ul-Haq that sealed the first-ever T20 World Cup crown for India in 2007.

Ravi Shastri almost missed out on commentary during Yuvraj Singh's onslaught on Stuart Broad:

Yuvraj Singh hitting one of six sixes in that memorable Stuart Broad over at the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Former England cricketer and coach David Lloyd recently revealed that Ravi Shastri might well have missed out on commentary during Yuvraj Singh’s onslaught. A last-minute tweak made to the commentator’s roster by Lloyd led to Ravi Shastri sitting behind the microphone during that iconic over.

“We did a thing with Ravi Shastri earlier on, and he said – you may not remember this, Bumble – but you actually … not changed the comm rota, but you said, ‘Ravi, you should be on now towards the end of this innings.’ Is that right?” former England cricketer and host Rob Key asked Lloyd during Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“That’s right. You know sometimes, these producers haven’t a clue when they’re doing those comm rotas! So I just switched it slightly,” David Lloyd replied.

“(He was) absolutely brilliant. Ravi (Shastri) was all over it. It was terrific. Broady was going around the park, and that batting … Yuvraj was just flicking it. Just a little flick, and off it went. Brilliant.” the former England coach reminisced.

Yuvraj Singh tore apart England’s attack as he smashed a world record 12-ball fifty. He was eventually dismissed for 58.

The highlight of the knock was undoubtedly the six sixes in that Stuart Broad over. The former Mumbai Indians batsman hit the England pacer all around the park to become just the second man after South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket.

Even though it was Stuart Broad who was the receiving end of Yuvraj Singh’s carnage, the former southpaw ensured England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas, who was fielding, received a message.

Mascarenhas, a few months earlier, had smashed Yuvraj Singh for five sixes in an over.

“I remember when I hit six sixes, I did not look at Broad or anyone, I looked at Dimitri and said, ‘This is over now, this is gone to bed’. It was very satisfying that I could do it against the same team,” Yuvraj Singh said recently during an Instagram chat with England footballer Marcus Rashford.