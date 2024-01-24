Ravi Shastri to Shubman Gill: Full list of winners at BCCI Awards 2024 

Ravi Shastri and Farokh Engineer were conferred with the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23.

A former all-rounder, Shastri was the Player of the Tournament when India won the World Championship of Cricket in 1985 and was gifted an Audi for the same. He was also the coach of the Indian men's team that won two consecutive Test series’ in Australia.

Engineer (85) is a flamboyant former India keeper-batter, who played 46 Tests and five ODIs from 1961 to 1975, scoring 2,611 and 114 runs respectively. He is regarded as one of India’s finest wicketkeepers, who also struck two hundreds and 16 fifties in Test matches.

Young opener Shubman Gill won the Polly Umrigar Best Men's International Cricketer of the Year award for 2022-2023, while Jasprit Bumrah was conferred with the same award for 2021-2022. Yashasvi Jaiswal won the award for Best International debut during the 2022-2023 season.

Among women, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was named the Best Women's International Cricketer for 2022-2023 and 2019-2020, with Smriti Mandhana winning the same honor for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

All the winners of BCCI Awards

Below is the full list of winners of the BCCI Awards, which were held for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday.

Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award: Ravi Shastri, Farokh Engineer (2019-20)

Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's Cricketer of the Year: Shubman Gill (2022-23), Jasprit Bumrah (2021-22), Ravichandran Ashwin (2020-21), Mohammed Shami (2019-20).

Best International Cricketer (Women): Deepti Sharma (2019-20, 2022-23), Smriti Mandhana (2020-21, 2021-22).

Best International Debut (Men): Mayank Agarwal (2019-20), Axar Patel (2020-21), Shreyas Iyer (2021-22), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2022-23).

Best International Debut (Women): Priya Punia (2019-20), Shafali Varma (2020-21), S Meghna (2021-22), Amanjot Kaur (2022-23).

Most Runs in ODIs (Women): Punam Raut (2019-20), Mithali Raj (2020-21), Harmanpreet Kaur (2021-22), Jemimah Rodrigues (2022-23).

Dilip Sardesai Award (2022-23): Highest Runs - Yashasvi Jaiswal; Highest Wickets - Ravichandran Ashwin.

Most Wickets in ODIs - Women: Poonam Yadav (2019-20), Jhulan Goswami (2020-21), Rajehwari Gayakwad (2021-22), Devika Vaidya (2022-23).

Best performance in domestic tournaments: Mumbai (2019-20).

Lala Amarnath Award for best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions: Baba Aparajith (2019-20), Rishi Dhawan (2020-21, 2021-22), Riyan Parag (2022-23).

Lala Amarnath Award for best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy: Manishankar Mura Singh (2019-20), Shams Mulani (2021-22), Saransh Jain (2022-23).

Madhavrao Scindia Trophy for highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy: Rahul Dalal (2019-20), Sarfaraz Khan (2021-22), Mayank Agarwal (2022-23).

Madhavrao Scindia Trophy for highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat (2019-20), Shams Mulani (2021-22), Jalaj Saxena (2022-23).

M A Chidambaram Trophy for highest wicket-taker in U19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Harsh Dubey (2019-20), AR Nishad (2021-22), Manav Chothani (2022-23).

M A Chidambaram Trophy for highest run-getter in U19 Cooch Behar Trophy: P. Kanpillewar (2019-20), Mayank Shandilya (2021-22), Danish Malewar (2022-23).

M A Chidambaram Trophy for highest wicket-taker in U23 Col Cok Nayudu Trophy: Ankush Tyagi (2019-20), Harsh Dubey (2021-22), Vishal Jayswal (2022-23).

M A Chidambaram Trophy for highest run-getter in U23 Col Cok Nayudu Trophy: Parth Palawat (2019-20), YV Rathod (2021-22), Kshitij Patel (2022-23).

Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket: K N Ananthapadmanabhan (2019-20), Vrinda Rathi (2020-21), J Madangopal (2021-22), Rohan Pandit (2022-23).

