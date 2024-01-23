"Watching Virat bhai win cricketer of the year was something I would never forget"- Shubman Gill after winning Men's Cricketer of the Year award

Team India batter Shubman Gill penned an emotional note on Instagram after winning the Polly Umirgar Award for the year 2022-23 as the best international men's cricketer at BCCI's annual award ceremony. The BCCI conducted the event on Tuesday, January 23, in Hyderabad.

Gill was exceptional with the bat last season, scoring a heap of runs in international cricket. Across 48 games for India in all three formats in 2023, the 24-year-old accumulated 2154 runs at an average of 46.82, including seven centuries and 10 fifties.

Shubman Gill's phenomenal performances earned him a regular spot in the ODI XI as an opener ahead of veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan. However, he is yet to cement his place in the Test and T20I formats.

Gill took to his official Instagram handle after receiving the award from the BCCI and posted an inspirational note. He expressed nostalgia by opening up about his experience of attending the event as a 14-year-old in the past and watching stalwarts like Virat Kohli win the same award.

Sharing the following post, he wrote:

"So much nostalgia, from coming here when i was 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win cricketer of the year was something I would never forget. Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year🇮🇳💙."

Shubman Gill will be back in action during the upcoming Test series against England

Shubman Gill is currently in Hyderabad with the Indian team, preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The series will commence on Thursday, January 25, with the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gill has been given a new role in the Test set-up to bat at number 3 position since the West Indies tour last year by replacing Cheteshwar Pujara.

He has not yet made a telling contribution while batting at that position, failing in both the West Indies and South Africa tours so far. Upcoming England Tests will be very crucial for him to make an impression in red-ball cricket and hold on to his spot in the team.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App