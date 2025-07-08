"Then he released him next year" - Ravi Shastri hilariously trolls former KKR skipper over decision to release Shubman Gill from IPL franchise [Watch]

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri took a lighthearted dig at former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik over the franchise's decision to release Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Ad

Gill was purchased by KKR at the IPL 2018 auction for ₹1.8 crore. The elegant batter represented the Kolkata franchise until 2021 and was released ahead of the 2022 mega auction. The star batter subsequently joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise and is the current skipper of the team.

Karthik captained KKR in IPL 2018 and 2019. Following some poor performances, Eoin Morgan took over the post from him midway through IPL 2020. During an interaction featuring Shastri, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on Sky Sports, Karthik praised Gill and shared his observations of the batter when he was part of KKR. The former keeper-batter said:

Ad

Trending

"The first time I met him was when he got picked for KKR. I was leading sadly. He came in as an opening batter, but he couldn't fit it at No. 3. So, he batted at No. 6 and 7. It wasn't customized for him, but not once did he frown.

"The next year, we didn't start well. So, one day he walked up to be and said, 'DK bhai I think it's time I can open now'. For me it was a bit of a revelation, a young boy coming and saying, 'I think I am ready'. The first game he got the opportunity, he got [a big score]," Karthik added in praise of the current Indian Test captain.

Ad

On this, former India head coach Shastri cheekily quipped:

"By the way, DK said all this, opening the innings, and then he released him next year."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former India stumper, however, was quick to clarify that he did not have say in the decision as he too was released by the Kolkata franchise.

Shubman Gill's stats for KKR in the IPL

Gill played 58 matches for the Kolkata franchise in the IPL between 2018 and 2021. The right-handed batter scored 1,417 runs in 55 innings at an average of 31.48 and a strike rate of 123, with 10 half-centuries and a best of 76.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old is currently in the news for his fantastic performances with the willow in the ongoing Test series against England. The Indian skipper scored 147 in the first Test in Headingley and followed it up with 269 & 161 in the second Test in Birmingham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news