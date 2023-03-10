Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble's record for most wickets by an Indian in Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches

Ravichandran Ashwin has surpassed Anil Kumble on the list of Indian bowlers to have taken the most wickets in Test matches against Australia.

Ashwin scalped a six-wicket haul in the ongoing match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After he dismissed Todd Murphy to bag his fifth wicket in the first innings on Friday (March 10), the off-spinner overtook Anil Kumble on the all-time list.

Kumble ended his career with 111 wickets against Australia. Ashwin had 107 scalps to his wicket ahead of the Test in Ahmedabad. With his six wickets in the first innings, Ashwin has now jumped ahead of Kumble with 113 wickets.

112* - R Ashwin v AUS

111 - Anil Kumble v AUS

99 - Kapil Dev v PAK

95 - B Chandrasekhar v ENG

95 - Harbhajan Singh v AUS

Ravichandran Ashwin has also leveled Nathan Lyon's record for the highest wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches. Lyon also has 113 wickets to his name. However, he is likely to race ahead of Ashwin soon because Australia have just started to bowl in the Ahmedabad Test match against India.

"Class will always show" - Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for his 6-wicket haul in Ahmedabad

The pitch in Ahmedabad has probably been the best one for batting in the ongoing series between India and Australia. The Aussies batted for 167.2 overs in the first innings and finished with a total of 480 on the board. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green recorded a century for the visitors.

Ravichandran Ashwin returned with six wickets on a pitch where most of the Indian bowlers struggled to dismiss the Aussies. The off-spinner scalped the wickets of Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on Ashwin after the first innings.

"Great to see ashwin bowl so well on a good pitch... class will always show," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

India ended Day 1 with 36/0 on the board in 10 overs. It will be interesting to see if the home team can take the first-innings lead.

